11th Gen Intel H35 CPUs For Gaming Laptop Launched With Fastest Single Thread Performance

Intel has officially unveiled the 11th Gen high-performance laptop CPUs for gaming laptops under the H35 moniker. The 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H being the most powerful of the lot with features and technologies like Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, capable of offering up to 5.0GHz CPU clock speed.

According to Intel, the Core i7-11375H is the most powerful CPU for a laptop, offering the best single-threaded performance. The performance of this CPU is comparable to the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, which is also a high-performance laptop CPU with higher TDP and higher clock speeds.

According to the benchmark comparison from Intel, the Core i7-11375H has outperformed AMD Ryzen 4800HS and the Ryzen 4900H on the specrate 2017 CPU benchmark tool.

Intel Core i7-11375H Gaming Performance

According to the numbers shared by Intel, the Core i7-11375H can offer an average performance of 99 fps on Far Cry, 182 fps on Leagues of Legends, and 207 fps on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege at 1080p resolution on a laptop with the NVIDIA RTX 3060 MaxQ GPU.

Laptops With Intel Core i7-11375H CPUs

Intel has partnered with OEMs to launch high-end gaming laptops, powered by the Intel Core i7-11375H H35 processor. More than 40 laptops, powered by the 11th Gen Intel H35 CPUs will launch this year from brands like Acer, ASUS, and MSI.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is one of the first laptops based on the Intel Core i7-11375H special edition processor, while the ASUS TUF Dash F15 is also powered by the same CPU, capable of offering up to 19.5 hours of battery life, which is something that we don't see normally on a gaming laptop.

Then comes the MSI Stealth 15M, which is touted to the thinnest and lightest 15-inch gaming laptop, powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with features like PCI Express Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 technology support.

