Acer Veriton N Windows PC Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 9,999 News oi-Vivek

Acer is known for offering budget laptops and PCs and it has added yet another product to its portfolio called the Acer Veriton N. Most schools and workplaces have started to switch to work-from-home and learn-from-home concept and many can't afford an expensive computer.

With a starting price of just Rs. 9,999, the Acer Veriton N is something that most of us can access. This desktop PC is based on an Intel dual-core/quad-core CPU with Windows 10 OS, ensuring all programs will work without any issue.

The computer offers 4GB RAM by default and it can be upgraded to 8GB if required. There are a total of 6 USB ports with at least two high-performance ports, supporting USB 3.1 Gen 1 data transfer standards. As per the connectivity, the device comes with a built-in Wi-Fi card with support for both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi bands.

Another peculiarity of the Acer Veriton N is that it comes with a VESA mount and one can easily plug-in this computer to a desktop to save table space and to give it a clean look. In terms of storage, the computer will offer at least 512GB HDD, offering plenty of space to install and store all the files and data that one might use.

The PC will have both VGA and HDMI output, so, this computer can be used with an old-school or a modern monitor without any issue. It also supports Bluetooth, enabling users to pair a mouse, keyboard, or even a wireless Bluetooth speaker with ease. The computer will be available from Acer India online store and Acer certified offline stores across the country from June 15 with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

