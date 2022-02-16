Bleu Jour Root: Fanless AMD Powered PC That Does Not Make Any Sound News oi-Vivek

PCs have evolved massively over the last few years. You can now get a complete gaming PC that can fit inside your jeans pocket. Similarly, there is also a new trend of making fanless PCs, and the Bleu Jour's Root is the latest product in the market, based on AMD Ryzen processor.

As the name suggests, the Root fanless PC is designed by a french tech startup, which has previously made Intel-powered fanless PCs based on NUC design. The Bleu Jour Root is the latest offering from the company, powered by AMD Ryzen CPU with AMD Vega onboard graphics.

While the base model of the Bleu Jour Root comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the device can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 (SODIMM) RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen3 SSD. As per the software is concerned, the system either ships with Windows 11 or Windows 11 Pro OS.

How Does It Work?

Blue Jour uses passive cooling technology like smartphones and tablets. The system will not have any moving parts like fans or radiators. Instead, it will use the case, which is made using metal to dissipate the heat generated by the processor.

The Root is a small-sized computer with a fin-like design, which increases the surface area of the heatsink to offer an improved cooling solution. The Bleu Jour Root is available in black and grey color, and the device has a TDP of 65W, which is similar to some of the mid-tier laptops. The body of the Bleu Jour Root is made using anodized aluminum that also makes the product structurally strong.

When it comes to networking and connectivity, the Bleu Jour Root supports Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6. As per the I/O is concerned, the device will have two USB 3.1 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, RJ45 port, 3.5mm audio jack, and two full-sized HDMI ports.

How Much Does It Cost?

The base model of the Bleu Jour Root costs 769 Euros (approx Rs. 65,670)and comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded V-Series R1606G processor. As of now, there is no information on whether the Bleu Jour Root will be available in India.

The Intel-based fanless PC was targeted towards audiophiles, who want a PC that absolutely makes no sound. And the same is expected to apply to the Bleu Jour Root, as this is also a PC that will offer silent operation.

