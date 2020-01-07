Just In
- 21 min ago CES 2020: Asus Announces ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop With AniMe Lid Display
-
- 46 min ago Delhi Elections 2020: QR Codes To Play Important Role In Voting
- 56 min ago OnePlus Plans To Assemble Its Smart TVs In India: Report
- 1 hr ago Sony Unveils World First Smallest 4k OLED TV, PS5 Logo At CES 2020
Don't Miss
- News US-Tehran tensions: Iran designates all US forces 'terrorists' for killing general
- Lifestyle Clubfoot: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention
- Movies Swara Bhaskar Hits Back Dream Girl's Director Raaj Shaandilyaa's For His Cheap Remarks On Her!
- Sports ISL feature: Hugo Boumous banks on positives from Bengaluru heartbreak
- Finance Jet Airways Shares Doubles In Less Than A Month; Stock Hits Upper Circuit Again
- Automobiles Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Sales In December 2019: Creta Regains Best-Selling Mid-Size SUV Title
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Dell Showcases Concept UFO, Concept Duet, And Concept Ori At CES 2020
Every year, millions of tech-enthusiasts and media attend CES, where brands will showcase the new and upcoming products. Dell and its subsidiary Alienware recently announced new gaming laptops and monitors. Similarly, the company also showcased a couple of prototypes that suggest the direction of future computers and gaming. Here are some of the Dell/Alienware prototypes that definitely look futuristic.
Concept UFO
Concept UFO is a handheld gaming PC from Dell that has taken design cues from the newly launched Alienware laptops. Though it looks like a bigger version of the Nintendo Switch, it is a full-fledged PC running on Windows 10 and it can play even the most demanding titles.
It comes with an 8-inch touch screen with a resolution of 1900x1200p. It comes with two detachable joysticks that can be attached to make a full-sized controller. The prototype is powered by a 10th Gen Intel CPU and comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt connectivity.
Concept Duet
Concept Duet is one of the world's first full-size foldable laptop, featuring a dual 13.4-inch display. It supports pen and touch input and is a great device for multi-tasking, says the company. It is literally like having a two 13-inch laptop in a single device.
One of the displays can also be used as a full-sized keyboard or a trackpad when required. As of now, there is no information on the hardware specifications of this device.
Concept Ori
Concept Ori is something similar to the Concept Duet in a compact form-factor. It can be folded into a tablet-sized device, which makes it easy to carry. When opened, it offers a 13-inch screen real-estate. Just like the Concept UFO and Concept Duet, the Concept Ori is also based on Windows 10 OS.
Our Inference
Though these devices look futuristic, the company has not shared any details on pricing or availability. It definitely looks like the future will be full of devices with a foldable display.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270