    Dell Showcases Concept UFO, Concept Duet, And Concept Ori At CES 2020

    Every year, millions of tech-enthusiasts and media attend CES, where brands will showcase the new and upcoming products. Dell and its subsidiary Alienware recently announced new gaming laptops and monitors. Similarly, the company also showcased a couple of prototypes that suggest the direction of future computers and gaming. Here are some of the Dell/Alienware prototypes that definitely look futuristic.

    Concept UFO

     

    Concept UFO

    Concept UFO is a handheld gaming PC from Dell that has taken design cues from the newly launched Alienware laptops. Though it looks like a bigger version of the Nintendo Switch, it is a full-fledged PC running on Windows 10 and it can play even the most demanding titles.

    It comes with an 8-inch touch screen with a resolution of 1900x1200p. It comes with two detachable joysticks that can be attached to make a full-sized controller. The prototype is powered by a 10th Gen Intel CPU and comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt connectivity.

    Concept Duet

    Concept Duet

    Concept Duet is one of the world's first full-size foldable laptop, featuring a dual 13.4-inch display. It supports pen and touch input and is a great device for multi-tasking, says the company. It is literally like having a two 13-inch laptop in a single device.

    One of the displays can also be used as a full-sized keyboard or a trackpad when required. As of now, there is no information on the hardware specifications of this device.

    Concept Ori

     

    Concept Ori

    Concept Ori is something similar to the Concept Duet in a compact form-factor. It can be folded into a tablet-sized device, which makes it easy to carry. When opened, it offers a 13-inch screen real-estate. Just like the Concept UFO and Concept Duet, the Concept Ori is also based on Windows 10 OS.

    Our Inference

    Though these devices look futuristic, the company has not shared any details on pricing or availability. It definitely looks like the future will be full of devices with a foldable display.

    Read More About: dell concept ces 2020 news computers
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 13:24 [IST]
