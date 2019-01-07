HP launches its first Chromebook with AMD Processor at CES 2019

HP has added two new models in its Chromebook 14 lineup. This is going to be the first ever Chromebook from the company which is powered by an AMD processor. The laptops are so far running on Intel processors but this time the company has made some changes by introducing AMD.

The Chromebook will be made available for purchase later this month. The base model comes with a price tag of $269 (Rs 17,646 approx) with AMD A4 CPUs with integrated Radeon R4 GPUs.

It also comes with 2 cores/2 threads, 1.6GHz base clock/2.4GHz boost clock, and Radeon R4 graphics. It features a non-touch screen display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels.

The high-end model is powered by a new 6W AMD A6-9220C processor, with 2 cores/2 threads, 1.8GHz base clock/2.7GHz boost clock, and Radeon R5 graphics. It sports a Full HD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920x1080.

Both the models come with 2x USB-C ports and 2x USB-A ports, along with an eMMC storage of 32GB and 4GB of RAM. According to the company, the Chromebook is capable of delivering up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of battery life in one single charge. The more expensive model comes with a price tag of $299 (Rs19,614 approx).

The dimensions of the Chromebook are 13.27 x 8.93 x 0.72 inches, and it weighs around 3.4pounds. The Chromebook 14 comes in elegant Blue, and Charcoal Grey color options. The company will also sell the Chromebook 14 in Snow White color.

Source