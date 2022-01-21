Intel Is Building World's Largest Chip Manufacturing Plant In Ohio, USA: Will Be Operational By 2025 News oi-Vivek

Intel is one of the few companies in the world which designs and manufacture chips or processors. Due to the onset of chip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of chip manufacturing companies are now setting up new processor manufacturing mega factories. Intel just revealed that it is building the world's largest silicon manufacturing plant in Ohio, US.

To set up the new silicon manufacturing at Ohio, Intel will be spending at least $20 billion as an initial investment. The company will setup up two chip manufacturing factories spread across 1000 acres of land. Intel also plans to expand this to 2000 acres of land, where, it will setup up to 8 chip manufacturing plants.

This new development is said to create over 3,000 jobs, which will be the direct employees of Intel along with 7,000 construction jobs. Besides, it is also said to create tens of thousands of jobs across partners and suppliers. The company plans to invest over $100 Billion in the coming days over the next decade.

On top of that, it will also collaborate with various universities in the state to develop new technologies and will spend around $100 Million for this cause. This foundry is part of the company's IDM 2.0 strategy and the plan for the same has already begun. Intel expects to begin the construction by late 2022 and the factory will go operational in 2025.

In the upcoming Intel chip manufacturing site, the company is said to produce chipsets using the latest and most advanced transistor technologies. The factory is said to be capable of producing Angstrom-era chips like Intel 18A, which will be used on a wide range of applications.

Do note that, Intel will also offer services from these upcoming chip manufacturing mega factories to different customers via Intel Foundry Services (IFS). This is also said to bring a geographical balance in the semiconductor supply chain, says Dr. Randhir Thakur, senior vice president and president of Intel Foundry Services.

Do note that, Intel already has a few chip manufacturing plants in the US. However, in most of these plants, Intel produces its own chips. With these new upcoming factories, Intel plans to go big and compete against the likes of TSMC and Samsung, which also offer foundry services to various companies.

