Just In
- 1 hr ago Moto Edge 30 Pro With 144Hz Display, 50MP Triple Cameras First Sale Today; Should You Buy?
- 1 hr ago Amazon International Women’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,00,000
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Up To 50% Off On Best Smart TVs
- 17 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A33 5G Detailed Features Revealed; Expected Pricing, Launch
Don't Miss
- Finance How to Apply For Baal Aadhaar Card For New Born Child? Learn In Simple Steps
- Movies Global Fame Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan & Others Win Big
- News PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today
- Sports Three clubs linked with Chelsea flop
- Lifestyle Phulera Dooj 2022: Date, Time, Aboojh Muhurat, Legend, Celebration And Significance
- Automobiles Volkswagen Virtus Debut On 8th March: Top 5 Things To Know
- Education AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022 Released At mat.aima.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tripura
Microsoft Teams Unveiled 4 New Tools; Enhances User Experience
The majority of individuals utilize Microsoft Teams to participate in meetings. It is particularly well suited to work from home and hybrid work environments. Now that the Corona outbreak has come to an end in many parts of the world, the communication platform has added numerous solutions to make hybrid work culture easy. Microsoft Team adds some new functionality every day to its platform for much smoother accessibility.
The tech giant has launched a slew of new features, including a Word Cloud Poll for Teams meetings, Walkie Talkie, mute notifications during meetings, and the addition of local time to people's profiles, among others.
Word Cloud Poll Features
The Word Cloud Poll for Teams meeting is a major update in Teams that enables users to interface with team participants and acquire open-ended responses. Furthermore, the feedback result will be shown and consolidated as a word cloud automatically. Before, during, or after the meeting, the response can be logged.
Chat Density Features
The Adjust Chat settings allow users to adjust the degree of spacing users wish to see in the chat message. Teams allow users to customize how much and how minimal information they read to their preference. To change chat settings, go to settings, then general, then select the appropriate space for every message.
With the chat density tool, users may change the number of conversation messages that appear on users screens. By fitting 50% more messages on the screen, the compact setting reduces the need to scroll up and down. The chat interface remains as it is in Teams today.
Mute Notifications Feature
Microsoft Teams now allows users to disable notifications throughout their conference. All users have to do now is pick More Options from the top right corner of the original message. Next, click the Turn off notifications alert to mute any particular chat or any message. To turn off alerts during a particular meeting, select mute/allow notifications from the ellipsis menu.
Adding Local Time Feature
Users can now instantly plan their communications by checking their colleague's time zone from their contact card. To get a faster response, users can use this tool to organize messages based on their colleague's time zone.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
25,315
-
16,924
-
56,845