NVIDIA Launches New Graphics Cards For Thin And Light Laptop: RTX 2050, GeForce MX570 and MX550 News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA has silently launched three new entry-level graphics cards, which are likely to be used by entry-level gaming laptops, ultrabooks, and on devices meant for content creation. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is probably the most powerful of the lot, while the GeForce MX 570 and the MX 550 are meant for thin-and-light machines.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Features And Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 comes with native RT cores and Tensor cores with support for real-time ray-tracing along with NVIDIA encoder support. The RTX 2050 supports VIDIA Optimus technology to offer a balance between performance and battery life.

The RTX 2050 will offer 4GB of video GDDR6 video memory with 2048 CUDA cores, which is slightly more than the 1920 CUDA cores on the RTX 2060. However, the RTXX 2050 has a lower clock speed and a lower TDP with a lower 64-bit memory bus controller.

Due to the lower TPD and memory bandwidth, the performance of the RTX 2050 will be lower than the RTX 2060, despite having more CUDA cores. The RTX 2050 is based on the Ampere GA107 GPU and has a TDP of 30 to 45W. This should result in improved battery life and great graphics performance even when the device is running on battery power.

NVIDIA GeForce MX570 Features And Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce MX570 is the second most powerful laptop GPU that the company has announced today. This specific GPU is the most powerful GPU from the MX series of graphics cards. The MX570 is said to offer better performance on tasks like gaming, photo edition, and video editing when compared to the integrated graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Features And Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce MX550 can be considered as a successor to the MX450. The MX550 is similar to the MX570 with a slightly lower clock speed and slightly-less CUDA cores. These graphics cards will be powering many thin-and-light laptops and do support the latest GDDR6 video memory.

When Are They Coming?

NVIDIA has confirmed that laptops with the RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, and the GeForce MX550 will be available in the market, starting from Spring 2022.

