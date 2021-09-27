Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starting From Oct 3; Taking On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Deal Of The Day

oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale was previously scheduled to start on Oct 4. However, the e-commerce site has preponed it by a day which will now kickstart from Oct 3. The new dates come just hours after Flipkart changed the dates for the Big Billion Days sale 2021. During the sale, there will be irresistible offers on smartphones, laptops, Smart TVs, accessories, and more.

Many brands are also launching new devices that will go for sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here which all are new smartphones launching and offers that you can get at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launching On Sep 28

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime ₹16,999.00 ₹21,999.00 BUY 23%

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the upcoming mid-range 5G device from Samsung that is scheduled to launch at 12 PM on Sep 28. The phone is believed to go on sale starting Oct 3. Moreover, we already know the features of the upcoming Galaxy M52 5G as the device has already been launched in Poland.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, 64MP triple rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Launch On Sep 29

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G was already launched in the global market that is launching on Sep 29 in India. Features include a 90Hz display, SD778G chip, 64MP triple cameras, 4,250 mAh battery 33W charging, and many more.

Oppo A-series Phone Launching On Oct 1

Oppo is also confirmed to launch the A-series smartphone on Oct 1 which is believed to be the Oppo A55. The handset is already selling with 5G connectivity in the other markets; however, the Indian variant is likely to skip 5G connectivity.

Moreover, iQOO has today launched the successor of the Z3 5G dubbed the Z5 5G. It will go on sale starting Oct 3 starting at Rs. 23,990. Features of the device include a 120Hz display, SD778G chipset. Android 11 OS, 44W charging, 64MP triple camera system, and so on.

Apart from the smartphones, Amazon will also be offering 65 percent off on Smart TVs, up to 70 percent off electronic, accessories, and home kitchen products, up to 50 percent off on Echo smart devices. You will also get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit cards & EMI transactions, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers.

Can Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Take On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale?

Amazon has not disclosed that how long the Great Indian Festival sale will run. However, the sale is believed to run one month until Diwali which will be one of the plus points for the e-commerce site, while Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will start on Oct 3 and will be live until Oct 10. Flipkart is also offering huge discounts on several products from different brands.

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. However, this does not influence or impact any of our articles, such as reviews, comparisons, opinion pieces and verdicts.