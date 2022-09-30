Iconic LML Brand Is Back From The Dead, Unveils Electric Two-wheeler Concepts Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The iconic Indian two-wheeler brand LML (Lohia Machinery Limited), which was famous for its LML Vespa, Star, Select, Adreno, Graptor, and others, is coming back in a new avatar. Founded in the year 1972, the brand has completed 50 years and is now being resurrected as the LML e-Motion EV brand by its new owner, SG Corporate Mobility.

The LML e-Motion brand will develop electric two-wheelers in India and compete with rivals such as Bajaj, TVS, Ola, Ather, Hero Electric, Hero Motocorp, and others in the market. Although being a little late to jump on the bandwagon of electric mobility, LML would try to leverage the nostalgia associated with the brand name to earn the trust of its potential customers. The brand has unveiled three new electric two-wheeler concepts at an event. So, without any further ado, let's have a look at them below.

LML Star: Highlights

The LML Star is an electric scooter, named after the ICE-powered LML Star scooter of 1999, which was based on Piaggio's Vespa scooter. The LML Star EV looks like a fairly large scooter with some striking futuristic elements. It gets an upright stance at the front, which might lend it a good road presence. The headlight is mounted on the apron and interestingly sits beneath a tinted visor. The dual LED DRLs enhance its sporty appeal further. LML has employed an interactive screen that sits between the headlamps and the DRLs. The screen can display text, images, and icons from your smartphone.

Furthermore, the LML Star gets a tablet-like screen mounted on the handlebar, which will display all vehicle-related information, music, navigation, and more. The battery is placed on the floorboard for a low center of gravity. The seat looks fairly large and gets a button for adjustability. Talking about the rear of the scooter, the design is strikingly similar to the Ather 450x electric scooter.

In terms of equipment, it features a 360-degree camera that will help you to store footage in case of a mishap. It gets alloy wheels with disc brakes on both ends. There are telescopic forks at the front and a single mono-shock at the rear. Some other noteworthy features include a swappable battery, auto headlights, and haptic feedback on the handlebar during GPS navigation.

LML Moonshot, Orion: Highlights

The LML Moonshot is designed to look like an Enduro motorcycle like the Ducati Hypermotard. It is a unique electric motorcycle with pedals at the front. The concept draws inspiration from the eROCKIT hybrid motorcycles with pedals from Germany.

The Moonshot comes with an aggressive headlamp unit at the front with auto headlights functionality. The handlebar is off-road specific and will provide an upright seating posture. The golden finished USD forks at the front and the red painted trellis frame enhance its appeal. Just like the LML Star, the Moonshot will also get a large display and haptic-assisted turn-by-turn navigation feature.

The LML Moonshot is claimed to deliver a maximum range of 70km. Other noteworthy features include keyless remote locking, a single rear mono-shock, alloy wheels, disc brakes at front & rear, seat height adjustment, a 360-degree camera, and LED headlamps, among others.

Lastly, the LML Orion is an electric bicycle, which will be the brand's first product. LML is targeting the US and European markets with this product. It will come with a similar Pedelec technology as the Moonshot and will deliver a maximum range of 25km on a single charge. The electric bicycle is belt driven and will boast features such as auto headlights, seat height adjustability, a tail lamp, and haptic feedback on the handlebar.

LML e-Motion will be manufacturing these products at Saera Electric Auto's plant in Bawal, Haryana. The company says that the manufacturing facility, previously owned by Harley-Davidson, can churn 18,000 units yearly. The company expects the LML Star and LML Moonshot to roll out off the production line in the second half of 2023.

