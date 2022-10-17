Mercedes EQE SUV Unveiled: Does It Offer More Range Compared To Rivals? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced its latest EQE SUV globally. This electric SUV will be slotted below the EQS flagship electric SUV in its lineup. The EQE electric SUV could be considered an electric avatar of the GLE ICE-powered SUV. The car will take on the likes of the BMW iX and Audi e-tron Sportback. Let's have a look at what the three-pointed star brings to the table.

Mercedes EQE SUV: Does It Offer Better Range Compared To Its Rivals?

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV promises a driving range of up to 590km on a single charge, which is par with BMW iX xDrive 50's 611km claim and significantly better than the Audi e-tron Sportback's 452km promised range. Hence, it does have the ingredients to take on its rivals. Let's have a look at its details below.

Mercedes EQE SUV: Design, Powertrain, Features

The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with dimensions of 4,863 mm x 1,940 mm x 1,686 mm. Its competitors, the BMX iX comes with dimensions of 4,953 mm x 1,967 mm x 1,695 mm and the Audi e-tron Sportback 5014 mm x 1976 mm x 1686 mm. Both its competitors are longer and wider than the new EQE SUV. So, expect it to have a lesser road presence compared to its competitors.

The overall design of the Mercedes-Benz is inspired by the bigger EQS SUV. While other EV manufacturers are going for sleek headlights, Mercedes opts for large headlamp units with a blacked-out treatment and LED DRLs for its EQE SUV. The headlamps are separated by a huge glossy black blanked-off grill at the center, which gets optional 'Three-pointed Star' elements. The bonnet gets a sunken-down look. The bumper comes with trapezoidal air vents with black surrounds.

Over to the side, the electric SUV looks like a low-slung vehicle. The blackened roof and spoiler make it look like a coupe from the rear. The EV gets connected LED tail lamps, which are again EQS-inspired. The bumper gets fake dual exhaust vents, which could have been avoided in an electric car like this. The EQE comes with 19-inch wheels as standard and 22-inch wheels as optional.

The standard EQE 350+ SUV is powered by a single-motor driving the rear wheels and churning out 292hp and 565Nm of torque. The EQE 350 4Matic produces 292hp and 765Nm of torque. The EQE 500 4Matic is powered by a 408hp and 848Nm electric motor.

The EQE AMG version comes in two variants- EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+. They produce 476hp and 687hp respectively. Mercedes says that the EQE 53 4Matic+ is its most powerful AMG SUV yet. It is claimed to achieve 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 210km/h. All the non-AMG and AMG models pack in 90.6kWh lithium-ion batteries coupled with 170kW DC fast charging support.

The EQE SUV boasts an all-digital instrument cluster followed by a massive central MBUX Hyperscreen, and a 12.3-inch screen for the co-driver as well. Other noteworthy features include a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, powered seats, ventilation for seats, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, semi-autonomous driving features, and auto emergency braking, among other features.

