Here Are Amazon's Bestsellers In Electronics In 2020

While we have already seen bestselling mobile phones on Amazon, here we list the bestselling electronics on the site from below. Check out the top 10 bestsellers from here.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The latest generation smart speaker from Amazon, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has Alexa support and improved bass. It delivers crisp and loud sound with improved bass, supports streaming of songs from Spotify, Prime Music, Gaana, Apple Music, JioSaavn and more. It is designed to protect your privacy and lets you mute your microphone as and when you need.

Fire HD 8

Fire HD 8 can be used to stream movies on Netflix, take long Zoom calls and read Kindle eBooks. You just have to choose from two different storage options - 32GB and 64GB. It is relatively faster than the older models of Fire tablets, thanks to the presence of a quad-cord processor clocked at 2GHz.

Fire TV Stick 4K

You can convert your normal TV into a smart TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. It provides easy access to all streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu among others at a single click. There is a voice search option on the remote control for easy access to content. While there are different Fire TV stick models, the 4K offering provides superior video and picture quality.

Fire 7

Fire 7 tablet flaunts a 7-inch IPS display and a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. There is 16GB or 32GB storage space, up to 7 hours of browsing, reading, listening to music and watching video and dual-band Wi-Fi as well. You can enjoy watching millions of movies and TV episodes and play games as well.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition has a bumper guard around it to protect the device as kids use it. The tablet is prelaoded with over 20,000 apps, videos, books, games, Audible books and educational content from PBS Kids.

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 is a great device that you can add to your kitchen. It lets you follow a recipe as you cook. Besides this, the Echo Show 5 also lets you check the security cameras you have installed in your house and tell you who has come at the front door.

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 is an 8-inch device that lets you manage your day at a glance. You can call friends, made announcements, stay entertained, control your smart home devices, and use it to get recipes, weather information and update to-do lists among others.

Wyze Cam v2 1080p Indoor Smart Camera

Wyze Cam v2 1080p Indoor Smart Camera works with 2.4GHz networks and comes with Alexa so that you can ask it to show your kid's room, front door or any other place in your home. It comes with 1080p FHD video and night vision using 6 IR LEDs and there is support for motion and sound detection, alert notification and more.

Echo Flex

Echo Flex is a plug-in Echo for smart home control. It lets you convert any space into a smarter one. The plug-in Echo device lets you control compatible smart home devices via your voice. For instance, you can control lights, ACs, plugs, and other compatible devices from a slew of brands. You can get instant information, ask for sports score, and check weather conditions.

Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera

With the Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera, you can keep an eye on your home from anywhere and at anytime. It can be used inside and outside. There are features such as two-way talk, motion recording and live view as well. This security camera works well with Alexa and you can view motion clips, live streams and arm or disarm the device.