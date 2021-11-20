Just In
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Electronics Devices
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has hosted the 'Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale' that will let users get huge discounts on a slew of products such as mobiles, electronics, large appliances, and other devices. During the ongoing Flipkart Big Bachat Sale, you can pay using your Paytm wallet or UPI and get Rs. 50 cashback.
The three-day Flipkart Big Bachat Sale will be hosted from November 19 to November 21. If you want to buy any new product, then you can get onto the website or app to know more about the discounts.
Up To 70% Off On Fitness Bands
During the Flipkart Big Bachat Sale, you can get fitness bands at a discount of up to 70 percent, thereby making it the right time to buy these products.
Mobile Designer Covers Starts From Rs. 99
It is a trend to use mobile designer covers on smartphones. So, if you want to buy these mobile designer covers, then you can buy them during the sale starting from Rs. 99.
Camera Accessories Starts From Rs. 199
There are many camera accessories out there and you can get these from Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that is going on starting from Rs. 199.
Mouse And Keyboards Starts From Rs. 149
Are you interested in buying input devices such as mice and keyboards? You can get these products starting from Rs. 149 on Flipkart.
Memory Cards Starts From Rs. 299
Do you want to buy memory cards for your smartphone or camera? Well, head on to the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale and get them at a discount of Rs. 299.
Best Deal On Monitors Rs. 5,999
Monitors are useful for many purposes such as gaming, education, and entertainment. You can get these monitors starting from Rs. 5,999 via Flipkart.
