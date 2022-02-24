Just In
Flipkart Electronics Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Cameras, Smartwatches And More
The online retailer Flipkart has hosted another sale called the Electronics Days Sale. During this discount sale, you can get attractive offers on a slew of products including TWS earbuds, cameras, smartwatches and more. Notably, you can avail these offers on account of the Flipkart Electronics Days Sale from February 23 to February 28.
As indicated by its name, the Flipkart Electronics Days Sale will provide discounts on products in the electronics and accessories categories. If you use an IDFC credit card, Yes Bank credit card or Slice payment, then you can get a 10% instant discount on the purchase.
True Wireless Earbuds From Rs. 999
As TWS earbuds are a rage right now and many people want to use these wire-free earbuds that offer immense convenience, you can get the same starting from Rs. 999.
Top 20 Cameras Starts From Rs. 3,999
There are many cameras out there for photography enthusiasts to choose from. You can buy one of the top 20 cameras from Flipkart for Rs. 3,999 onwards.
Gaming Laptops From. Rs. 52,990
Many people prefer gaming smartphones as these offer attractive features and can withstand immense graphics performance. You can take a look at the offers on gaming laptops starting from Rs. 52.990.
Power Banks Starts From Rs. 499
The useful power banks are available at a low cost of Rs. 499 onwards during the ongoing Flipkart Electronics Days Sale and keep your smartphone and accessories charged up.
Top Smartwatches Starts From Rs. 1,899
Smartwatches and fitness bands are highly preferred in recent times as these are very useful. If you want to buy any of these wearables, then the Flipkart sale lists these starting from Rs. 1,899.
Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Monitors
The bestselling monitors are available at a discount of up to 40%. You can get these discounts on Flipkart and buy a monitor for your productivity, entertainment or gaming purposes.
Up To 70% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
Gone are the days of in-ear headphones as Bluetooth headphones have taken over. You can purchase these headphones for a discount of up to 70%.
Bluetooth Speakers Starts From Rs. 799
The Bluetooth speakers are available for a low cost starting from Rs. 799 during the ongoing Flipkart Electronics Days Sale.
Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers
If you are a party freak and want to purchase speakers that are suitable for parties, then you can get them at a massive offer of up to 60%.
