ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 23, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto G82, Realme GT Neo 3T, Apple MacBook Air, And More

    By
    |

    In this article, we will be recapping the major tech happenings from the 23rd week of 2022. Brands like Motorola and Realme launched new smartphones, while Apple gave us an early look at iOS 16 along with the new MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, powered by the new Apple Silicon M2 processor.

     
    Week 23, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto G82, Realme GT Neo 3T, And More

    The Motorola Moto G82 comes with a 10bit OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Realme GT Neo 3T also comes in a new avatar with a limited edition finish. Check out all the major tech updates from the 23rd week of 2022.

    Moto G82

    Moto G82

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with My UX
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme GT Neo 3T

    Realme GT Neo 3T

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
    boAt Wave Connect
     

    boAt Wave Connect

    Key Specs

    • 1.69" HD display
    • Connect Easy with Bluetooth Calling
    • In-built Alexa
    • 300 mAh Battery
    • 60+ Sports Modes
    • Health updates with the heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels tracker
    • Upto 8 days working time
    Mivi DuoPods F40

    Mivi DuoPods F40

    Key Specs

    • Driver: 13mm
    • Frequency Response: 20Hz ~ 20KHz
    • Audio Codec: AAC,SBC
    • Noise Cancellation: PNC
    • Modified Playtime: 50 hours
    • Buds Battery Capacity: 40mAh*2
    • Capsule Battery Capacity: 500mAh
    • Buds charging Time: 1 hr
    • Capsule charging time: 1 hr
    • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1
    • Bluetooth Range: 10m/30feets
    DIZO Watch D

    DIZO Watch D

    Key Specs

    • 1.8-inch touch color LCD screen
    • 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Vibration motor
    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app
    • Automated Heart Rate Measurement
    • Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement
    • Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
    • Music Control
    • Camera Control
    • Weather Forecast
    • Call Notification
    • Message Reminder
    • Alarm
    • Water Resistant (5ATM)
    • 350mAh battery
    Apple MacBook Air (M2)

    Apple MacBook Air (M2)

    Key Specs

    • 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664 pixels) 224 PPI Liquid Retina display
    • 8GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB SSD storage (Configurable up to 2TB)
    • Apple M2 chip 8-core CPU with 4 perform­ance cores and 4 efficiency cores
    • 8-core / 10-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
    • macO
    • Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad
    • 1080p FaceTime HD Camera
    • Four-speaker sound system, Wide stereo sound, Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers, Three-mic array with directional
    • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0
    • 52.6‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery
    Sony BRAVIA XR X90K TV

    Sony BRAVIA XR X90K TV

    Key Specs

    • Screen sizes: available in 55, 65. 75″ inches
    • Display resolution: 3840×2160
    • HDR: Yes (HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision)
    • Processor: Cognitive Processor XR
    • On-board storage: 16GB
    • Operating System: Android TV with Google TV
    • Motion Enhancer: XR Motion Clarity, Auto mode
    • Bluetooth: Version 4.2
    • Ports: Ethernet input x1, RF x1, Composite Video Inputs x1, HDMI 2.1 inputs x3 with eARC/ARC, VRR and ALLM, USB ports x2
    • Supports: Chromecast, Voice search including Alexa, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit
    • Audio Power Output: 10W+10W Full Range (Bass Reflex), 5W + 5W Tweeter, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
    Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF 50W tower speaker

    Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF 50W tower speaker

    Key Specs

    • 50W RMS (26W + 12Wx2)
    • With wired mic for karaoke
    • 13.5cm (5.3") subwoofer for powerful bass
    • Dual 7.5cm (3") full range driver which are angled to give the best audio experience
    • Wireless BT v5.0/USB/FM/AUX
    • LED display
    • Remote control
    • Compact footprint / design
    HONOR Watch GS 3

    HONOR Watch GS 3

    Key Specs

    • 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display
    • 32MB RAM, 4GB internal storage
    • Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later
    • Sensors: Accelerometer sensor
    • Gyroscope sensor
    • Geomagnetic sensor
    • Optical heart rate sensor
    • Ambient light sensor
    • Air pressure sensor
    • Microphone and Speaker for calls via Bluetooth, One-click quick reply for
    • Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)
    • 100+ workout modes with 10 professional sports modes, Sleep tracking, 24 x 7 Heart rate and SpO2 tracking
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • Battery life of 14 days of typical use, 30 hours of battery life
    Samsung Smart Monitor M8

    Samsung Smart Monitor M8

    Key Specs

    • Size: 32″ Inch Screen
    • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
    • Resolution: UHD 3,840 x 2160
    • HDR: Supports HDR 10+
    • sRGB Coverage: 99% (Typ.)
    • Brightness: Up to 400 nits
    • Connectivity: Bluetooth V4.2, Wi-Fi 5
    • Ports: 1 micro-HDMI / 2 USB-C (1Up/1Dn) *Max 65W charging
    • Speaker: 2.2CH (5W x 2 with tweeter)
    • Camera: In-Box (FHD Cam.)
    • Remote Control: In-Box (USB-C charging)
    • Operating System: Tizen

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X