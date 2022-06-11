Week 23, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto G82, Realme GT Neo 3T, Apple MacBook Air, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

In this article, we will be recapping the major tech happenings from the 23rd week of 2022. Brands like Motorola and Realme launched new smartphones, while Apple gave us an early look at iOS 16 along with the new MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, powered by the new Apple Silicon M2 processor.

The Motorola Moto G82 comes with a 10bit OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Realme GT Neo 3T also comes in a new avatar with a limited edition finish. Check out all the major tech updates from the 23rd week of 2022.

Moto G82 Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with My UX

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme GT Neo 3T Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery boAt Wave Connect Key Specs 1.69" HD display

Connect Easy with Bluetooth Calling

In-built Alexa

300 mAh Battery

60+ Sports Modes

Health updates with the heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels tracker

Upto 8 days working time Mivi DuoPods F40 Key Specs Driver: 13mm

Frequency Response: 20Hz ~ 20KHz

Audio Codec: AAC,SBC

Noise Cancellation: PNC

Modified Playtime: 50 hours

Buds Battery Capacity: 40mAh*2

Capsule Battery Capacity: 500mAh

Buds charging Time: 1 hr

Capsule charging time: 1 hr

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth Range: 10m/30feets DIZO Watch D Key Specs 1.8-inch touch color LCD screen

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app

Automated Heart Rate Measurement

Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement

Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control

Camera Control

Weather Forecast

Call Notification

Message Reminder

Alarm

Water Resistant (5ATM)

350mAh battery Apple MacBook Air (M2) Key Specs 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664 pixels) 224 PPI Liquid Retina display

8GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB SSD storage (Configurable up to 2TB)

Apple M2 chip 8-core CPU with 4 perform­ance cores and 4 efficiency cores

8-core / 10-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

macO

Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad

1080p FaceTime HD Camera

Four-speaker sound system, Wide stereo sound, Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers, Three-mic array with directional

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0

52.6‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery Sony BRAVIA XR X90K TV Key Specs Screen sizes: available in 55, 65. 75″ inches

Display resolution: 3840×2160

HDR: Yes (HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision)

Processor: Cognitive Processor XR

On-board storage: 16GB

Operating System: Android TV with Google TV

Motion Enhancer: XR Motion Clarity, Auto mode

Bluetooth: Version 4.2

Ports: Ethernet input x1, RF x1, Composite Video Inputs x1, HDMI 2.1 inputs x3 with eARC/ARC, VRR and ALLM, USB ports x2

Supports: Chromecast, Voice search including Alexa, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit

Audio Power Output: 10W+10W Full Range (Bass Reflex), 5W + 5W Tweeter, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF 50W tower speaker Key Specs 50W RMS (26W + 12Wx2)

With wired mic for karaoke

13.5cm (5.3") subwoofer for powerful bass

Dual 7.5cm (3") full range driver which are angled to give the best audio experience

Wireless BT v5.0/USB/FM/AUX

LED display

Remote control

Compact footprint / design HONOR Watch GS 3 Key Specs 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display

32MB RAM, 4GB internal storage

Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later

Sensors: Accelerometer sensor

Gyroscope sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Ambient light sensor

Air pressure sensor

Microphone and Speaker for calls via Bluetooth, One-click quick reply for

Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)

100+ workout modes with 10 professional sports modes, Sleep tracking, 24 x 7 Heart rate and SpO2 tracking

Bluetooth 5.0

Battery life of 14 days of typical use, 30 hours of battery life Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Key Specs Size: 32″ Inch Screen

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Resolution: UHD 3,840 x 2160

HDR: Supports HDR 10+

sRGB Coverage: 99% (Typ.)

Brightness: Up to 400 nits

Connectivity: Bluetooth V4.2, Wi-Fi 5

Ports: 1 micro-HDMI / 2 USB-C (1Up/1Dn) *Max 65W charging

Speaker: 2.2CH (5W x 2 with tweeter)

Camera: In-Box (FHD Cam.)

Remote Control: In-Box (USB-C charging)

Operating System: Tizen

