For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 9 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Set Soon; Spotted On Multiple Certifications Websites
- 9 hrs ago OnePlus 10R Gets OxygenOS 12.1 Update- May Security Patch, Camera Enhancements & More
- 9 hrs ago Epic Games Store Mega Sale Ending Soon; Best Offers On Far Cry 6, GTA 5, More
- 9 hrs ago Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Booking Details Out Ahead Of July 12 Launch
Don't Miss
- Finance Buy This Infra Stock For A Potential Gain Of 23%, Gave over 135% Return In 5 Years
- Sports India beat Afghanistan 2-1 in Asian Cup Qualifiers
- News Congress has rules for some leaders exception for others: Bishnoi
- Movies Nazriya Nazim On Choosing Films: 'I Don't Think About The Language When I Listen To A Script'
- Automobiles Mahindra Updates Offer On XUV300: Benefits Up To Rs 46,000
- Education Youth Icons Fight Against Child Labour Gets Felicitation at National Capital
- Travel First Fly Dining Restaurant In Manali- Himachal Pradesh- All you need to know
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan Looks Like A Vision In White In Her Latest Shoot For A Magazine!
Week 23, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto G82, Realme GT Neo 3T, Apple MacBook Air, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
In this article, we will be recapping the major tech happenings from the 23rd week of 2022. Brands like Motorola and Realme launched new smartphones, while Apple gave us an early look at iOS 16 along with the new MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, powered by the new Apple Silicon M2 processor.
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with a 10bit OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Realme GT Neo 3T also comes in a new avatar with a limited edition finish. Check out all the major tech updates from the 23rd week of 2022.
Moto G82
- 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with My UX
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme GT Neo 3T
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
boAt Wave Connect
Key Specs
- 1.69" HD display
- Connect Easy with Bluetooth Calling
- In-built Alexa
- 300 mAh Battery
- 60+ Sports Modes
- Health updates with the heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels tracker
- Upto 8 days working time
Mivi DuoPods F40
Key Specs
- Driver: 13mm
- Frequency Response: 20Hz ~ 20KHz
- Audio Codec: AAC,SBC
- Noise Cancellation: PNC
- Modified Playtime: 50 hours
- Buds Battery Capacity: 40mAh*2
- Capsule Battery Capacity: 500mAh
- Buds charging Time: 1 hr
- Capsule charging time: 1 hr
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1
- Bluetooth Range: 10m/30feets
DIZO Watch D
Key Specs
- 1.8-inch touch color LCD screen
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with DIZO app
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement
- Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement
- Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control
- Camera Control
- Weather Forecast
- Call Notification
- Message Reminder
- Alarm
- Water Resistant (5ATM)
- 350mAh battery
Apple MacBook Air (M2)
Key Specs
- 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664 pixels) 224 PPI Liquid Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB SSD storage (Configurable up to 2TB)
- Apple M2 chip 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores
- 8-core / 10-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
- macO
- Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad
- 1080p FaceTime HD Camera
- Four-speaker sound system, Wide stereo sound, Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers, Three-mic array with directional
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0
- 52.6‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery
Sony BRAVIA XR X90K TV
Key Specs
- Screen sizes: available in 55, 65. 75″ inches
- Display resolution: 3840×2160
- HDR: Yes (HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision)
- Processor: Cognitive Processor XR
- On-board storage: 16GB
- Operating System: Android TV with Google TV
- Motion Enhancer: XR Motion Clarity, Auto mode
- Bluetooth: Version 4.2
- Ports: Ethernet input x1, RF x1, Composite Video Inputs x1, HDMI 2.1 inputs x3 with eARC/ARC, VRR and ALLM, USB ports x2
- Supports: Chromecast, Voice search including Alexa, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit
- Audio Power Output: 10W+10W Full Range (Bass Reflex), 5W + 5W Tweeter, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
Zebronics ZEB-BT800RUF 50W tower speaker
Key Specs
- 50W RMS (26W + 12Wx2)
- With wired mic for karaoke
- 13.5cm (5.3") subwoofer for powerful bass
- Dual 7.5cm (3") full range driver which are angled to give the best audio experience
- Wireless BT v5.0/USB/FM/AUX
- LED display
- Remote control
- Compact footprint / design
HONOR Watch GS 3
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display
- 32MB RAM, 4GB internal storage
- Compatible with Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later
- Sensors: Accelerometer sensor
- Gyroscope sensor
- Geomagnetic sensor
- Optical heart rate sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Air pressure sensor
- Microphone and Speaker for calls via Bluetooth, One-click quick reply for
- Water and Dust resistant (5ATM)
- 100+ workout modes with 10 professional sports modes, Sleep tracking, 24 x 7 Heart rate and SpO2 tracking
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Battery life of 14 days of typical use, 30 hours of battery life
Samsung Smart Monitor M8
Key Specs
- Size: 32″ Inch Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: UHD 3,840 x 2160
- HDR: Supports HDR 10+
- sRGB Coverage: 99% (Typ.)
- Brightness: Up to 400 nits
- Connectivity: Bluetooth V4.2, Wi-Fi 5
- Ports: 1 micro-HDMI / 2 USB-C (1Up/1Dn) *Max 65W charging
- Speaker: 2.2CH (5W x 2 with tweeter)
- Camera: In-Box (FHD Cam.)
- Remote Control: In-Box (USB-C charging)
- Operating System: Tizen
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
23,999
-
14,999
-
19,060
-
22,379
-
36,500
-
19,800
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
13,340
-
15,564
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2022