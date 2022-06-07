MacBook Air M2 Is Better Than MacBook Pro M2 For The First Time Ever Features oi-Vivek

Apple officially launched two new MacBooks powered by the Apple M2 processor. Currently, the MacBook Air 2022 is the most affordable M2-powered device, while the MacBook Pro M2 is a replacement for the MacBook Pro M1 with an identical design.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the MacBook Air M2 retails for Rs. 119,900, while the MacBook Pro M2 costs 129,900. In most cases, a Pro MacBook is always better than the Air model. However, this time around, the MacBook Air 2022 seems to be better than the MacBook Pro 2022.

MacBook Air M2 Vs MacBook Pro M2: Design

The MacBook Pro 2022 with the M2 chip looks exactly identical to the MacBook Pro M1. The MacBook Air 2022 on the other hand comes with a new design and new color options. Not just new color options, but the new MacBook Air 2022 also gets MagSafe charging support.

If you are looking for a thin-and-light laptop with the latest processor and design, then we recommend MacBook Air 2022 over the MacBook Pro 2022. MacBook Air M2 is available in Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight color options.

MacBook Air M2 Vs MacBook Pro M2: Display

The MacBook Air M2 has a slightly large 13.6-inch display while the MacBook Pro M2 has a 13.3-inch display. Both MacBooks can reach up to 500nits of peak brightness and they also offer technologies like True Tone and P3 wide color gamut. Lastly, the MacBook Air M2 has a notch display while the MacBook Pro M2 has a regular-looking display.

MacBook Air M2 Vs MacBook Pro M2: Camera

Another major upgrade on the MacBook Air M2 is the web camera. The MacBook Air M2 now comes with a 1080p web camera while the MacBook Pro M2 retains a 720p web camera. The higher resolution camera on the MacBook Air 2022 is better for video calls and video conferences.

MacBook Air M2 Vs MacBook Pro M2: Performance

The MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Pro M2 are powered by the new Apple Silicon M2 processor. While these laptops will offer similar performance under normal usage, the MacBook Pro M2 will offer slightly better-sustained performance due to the presence of an active cooling solution, while the MacBook Air M2 uses a passive cooling which isn't as effective as the active cooling solution.

If you want a laptop for regular day-to-day usage, then go with the MacBook Air 2022. However, if you are a slightly heavy user, then you can pick the new MacBook Pro M2.

MacBook Air M2 Vs MacBook Pro M2: Battery Life

According to the official statement, the MacBook Pro M2 can offer 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. Similarly, the MacBook Air M2 can deliver 18 hours of video playback on a single charge. Both laptops support fast charging via the USB Type-C port, while the MacBook Air M2 can also be charged via the MagSafe port.

MacBook Air M2 Vs MacBook Pro M2: Verdict

Overall, the MacBook Air M2 seems to be the best MacBook among the two. Not only it is more features rich but it is also more affordable than the Pro variant. If you are looking for a new 13-inch MacBook, then we will suggest you go with the MacBook Air M2.

