    Week 26, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO PHANTOM X, Realme C11 2021, Mi 11 Lite, realme narzo 30 5G, And More

    By
    |

    Last week, we came across major announcements in the tech industry. Realme had a big week in India with a slew of launches including the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones, Smart TV FHD 32-inch, and the Realme Buds Q2. Besides this, the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone was launched in India. Also, we saw the announcement of the Galaxy Chromebook Go, Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Edition, Mi 11 Lite smartphone, and Mi TV Webcam.

     

    Week 26, 2021 Launch Roundup

    While the gadgets are on one end, the major announcement on the software side came from Microsoft. Well, the tech giant took the wraps off the Windows 11 OS, the major iteration of its computer OS. Now, here we have listed all the launches that happened last week for those who are looking for a roundup. Check out the same from below.

    TECNO PHANTOM X

    TECNO PHANTOM X

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme HiOS
    • 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4700mAh (typical) battery
    Realme C11 2021
     

    Realme C11 2021

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
    • 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch

    Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch

    Key Specs

    • Easy-to-use running watch monitors heart rate (this is not a medical device) at the wrist and uses GPS to track how far, how fast and where you've run
    • Take the guesswork out of training with suggested workouts of varying intensities based on your training history, fitness level and recovery time
    • Plan your race day strategy with the PacePro feature (not compatible with on-device courses), which offers GPS-based pace guidance for a selected course or distance
    • Run your best with helpful training tools, including race time predictions and finish time estimates
    • Track all the ways you move with built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, track run, virtual run, pool swim, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork and more
    • Tune in to your body with advanced wellness features, such as intensity minutes, fitness age, all-day respiration and more
    • Customize your watch with free watch faces, data fields, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ Store (requires Garmin Connect app and Connect IQ app loaded on a compatible smartphone)
    • Battery life: up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode; up to 20 hours in GPS mode
    Vivo V21e 5G

    Vivo V21e 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • 64MP Rear Camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

    Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

    Key Specs

    • Camera (Built in): HD 720p (1.0MP) Camera | Fixed Focus | Privacy Shutter | Integrated Dual Array Microphone
    • Design: 1.79 cm Thin and 1.66 kg Light | Aluminium Material Top | Backlit Keyboard | Fingerprint Reader
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics
    • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 | Speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8MB Cache
    • Battery Life: 8 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)
    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook

    Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook

    Key Specs

    • Processor: 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM i3-1115G4
    • Processor: (3.00 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz with Turbo Boost, 2 Cores, 4 Threads, 6 MB Cache)
    • Operating System: Windows 10 Home Single Language 64
    • Memory: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz
    • Hard Drive: 256 GB M.2 2242 SSD
    • Display: Type 35.56cms (14) FHD(1920x1080), IPS, Glare, 250nits, Narrow Bezel, 45%NTSC with Glass, Multitouch, 60Hz
    • Graphics: Integrated Graphics
    • AC Adapter: 65W
    • Speaker: Stereo, Dolby® AudioTM
    • Battery: 3 cell, 52.5Wh, Upto 10 hours
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

    Key Specs

    • Built for extreme power, handles demanding computing tasks without a hitch
    • Up to Windows 10 Pro
    • Multi-monitor support for a rich VR/MR and hardcore gaming experience
    • Ultralight powerhouse 39.62cms (15.6) display with optional 4K touchscreen with Dolby Vision®
    • Spec include 8th Gen H Series Intel® CoreTM processors, NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and up to 64GB memory extreme power, handles demanding
    Realme Buds Q2 with Active Noise

    Realme Buds Q2 with Active Noise

    Key Specs

    • Cobblestone shape design, gleaming touch area, soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips
    • 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution.
    • Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec
    • Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant
    • Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair
    • Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.
    • Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
    • The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
    • 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
    • realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more
    • 480mAh battery
    Realme Smart TV Full HD 32″

    Realme Smart TV Full HD 32″

    Key Specs

    • 32-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, 85% NTSC colour gamut, Chroma Boost Picture Engine
    • 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving
    • 1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
    • 1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage
    • Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
    • Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
    • 24W (2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter), Dolby Audio
    Realme narzo 30 5G

    Realme narzo 30 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30

    Realme Narzo 30

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

    Key Specs

    • 14-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD TFT (16:9) display
    • Intel Celeron N4500 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics
    • 4GB / 8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM, 32GB/64GB /128GB (eMMC)storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • ChromeOS
    • 720p HD camera
    • Stereo Speakers (Max 1.5W x 2), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic combo
    • Dimensions:327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm; Weight: 1.45kg
    • 4G LTE via nano SIM slot (Optional)
    • 42.3Wh battery with 45W USB Type-C charging
    Boult Audio ProBass Escape wireless neckband

    Boult Audio ProBass Escape wireless neckband

    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 10 hrs | Charging time: 1.2 hours
    • IPX5 water and sweat resistant
    • Passive Noise Cancellation
    • Extra Bass
    Mi Watch Revolve Active

    Mi Watch Revolve Active

    Key Specs

    • 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with DLC Coating
    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 and above; iOS 10 and above
    • Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
    • Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes
    • Blood oxygen (Spo2) measurement
    • Built-in Alexa voice assistant with microphone
    • Music control, Camera shutter
    • 12nm GPS chip supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou
    • 420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life
    Mi 11 Lite

    Mi 11 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 4G - Octa Core Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4250mAh (typical) battery
    Lava Probuds TWS earbuds

    Lava Probuds TWS earbuds

    Key Specs

    • Thumping Bass and Beats with Stereo Sound- 11.6 mm driver size ensures the Stereo sound and Thumping bass and Beats over wider range of sound frequencies
    • Upto 25 Hours of Audio Heaven- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with stereo sound, thumping bass, intuitive gesture control & 25Hrs total playtime with the charging case. 5hrs play time from the Buds per charge & 20hrs play time from the 500 mAh carrying case
    • Design so comfortable that you forget you are wearing it all day. Light Weight of buds ensures superior comfort and perfect fit
    • Stable Wireless Connection & Instant Wake and Pair- Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity
    • Water Resistant- IPX5 Certified water and Sweat resistance
    Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable wireless speaker

    Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable wireless speaker

    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 5 W
    • Power Source: USB Chargeable
    • Battery life: 16 hrs | Charging time: 4.5 hrs
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.2
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    boAt Airdopes 281 Pro

    boAt Airdopes 281 Pro

    Key Specs

    • Airdopes 281 Pro comes equipped with 4 mics and these ENx equipped mics deliver impeccable voice quality so that you can be heard clearly via voice calls.
    • With our ASAP Fast Charge technology, the earbuds fetch a playback time of up to 60 mins in just 5 min of charge.
    • Live a wireless life with advanced Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Enjoy flawless, uninterrupted and smooth delivery of music
    • Now, experience the perfected connected life with boAt IWP technology that seamlessly pairs the Airdopes with the device
    • Stop at nothing and complete your daily runs even in pouring rains as the Airdopes 281 Pro is IPX5 rated.
    • Get the carry case charged with ease courtesy its Type C charging port
    • Hop from one track to another with its smooth touch controls. Check weather, news, and latest cricket scores with a single press VA on Google and SIRI

    Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
