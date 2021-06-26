Week 26, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO PHANTOM X, Realme C11 2021, Mi 11 Lite, realme narzo 30 5G, And More

While the gadgets are on one end, the major announcement on the software side came from Microsoft. Well, the tech giant took the wraps off the Windows 11 OS, the major iteration of its computer OS. Now, here we have listed all the launches that happened last week for those who are looking for a roundup. Check out the same from below.

TECNO PHANTOM X

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with realme HiOS

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4700mAh (typical) battery

Realme C11 2021

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch

Key Specs

Easy-to-use running watch monitors heart rate (this is not a medical device) at the wrist and uses GPS to track how far, how fast and where you've run

Take the guesswork out of training with suggested workouts of varying intensities based on your training history, fitness level and recovery time

Plan your race day strategy with the PacePro feature (not compatible with on-device courses), which offers GPS-based pace guidance for a selected course or distance

Run your best with helpful training tools, including race time predictions and finish time estimates

Track all the ways you move with built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, track run, virtual run, pool swim, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork and more

Tune in to your body with advanced wellness features, such as intensity minutes, fitness age, all-day respiration and more

Customize your watch with free watch faces, data fields, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ Store (requires Garmin Connect app and Connect IQ app loaded on a compatible smartphone)

Battery life: up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode; up to 20 hours in GPS mode

Vivo V21e 5G

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

64MP Rear Camera + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i

Key Specs

Camera (Built in): HD 720p (1.0MP) Camera | Fixed Focus | Privacy Shutter | Integrated Dual Array Microphone

Design: 1.79 cm Thin and 1.66 kg Light | Aluminium Material Top | Backlit Keyboard | Fingerprint Reader

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 | Speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8MB Cache

Battery Life: 8 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook

Key Specs

Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core TM i3-1115G4

i3-1115G4 Processor: (3.00 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz with Turbo Boost, 2 Cores, 4 Threads, 6 MB Cache)

Operating System: Windows 10 Home Single Language 64

Memory: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz

Hard Drive: 256 GB M.2 2242 SSD

Display: Type 35.56cms (14) FHD(1920x1080), IPS, Glare, 250nits, Narrow Bezel, 45%NTSC with Glass, Multitouch, 60Hz

Graphics: Integrated Graphics

AC Adapter: 65W

Speaker: Stereo, Dolby® Audio TM

Battery: 3 cell, 52.5Wh, Upto 10 hours

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

Key Specs

Built for extreme power, handles demanding computing tasks without a hitch

Up to Windows 10 Pro

Multi-monitor support for a rich VR/MR and hardcore gaming experience

Ultralight powerhouse 39.62cms (15.6) display with optional 4K touchscreen with Dolby Vision®

Spec include 8th Gen H Series Intel® CoreTM processors, NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and up to 64GB memory extreme power, handles demanding

Realme Buds Q2 with Active Noise

Key Specs

Cobblestone shape design, gleaming touch area, soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips

10mm Bass Boost Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution.

Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec

Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant

Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair

Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more

480mAh battery

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32″

Key Specs

32-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, 85% NTSC colour gamut, Chroma Boost Picture Engine

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

24W (2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter), Dolby Audio

Realme narzo 30 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 30

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Key Specs

14-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD TFT (16:9) display

Intel Celeron N4500 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics

4GB / 8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM, 32GB/64GB /128GB (eMMC)storage

expandable memory with microSD

ChromeOS

720p HD camera

Stereo Speakers (Max 1.5W x 2), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic combo

Dimensions:327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm; Weight: 1.45kg

4G LTE via nano SIM slot (Optional)

42.3Wh battery with 45W USB Type-C charging

Boult Audio ProBass Escape wireless neckband

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 10 hrs | Charging time: 1.2 hours

IPX5 water and sweat resistant

Passive Noise Cancellation

Extra Bass

Mi Watch Revolve Active

Key Specs



1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with DLC Coating

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 and above; iOS 10 and above

Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor

Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes

Blood oxygen (Spo2) measurement

Built-in Alexa voice assistant with microphone

Music control, Camera shutter

12nm GPS chip supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou

420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life

Mi 11 Lite

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

4G - Octa Core Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4250mAh (typical) battery

Lava Probuds TWS earbuds

Key Specs

Thumping Bass and Beats with Stereo Sound- 11.6 mm driver size ensures the Stereo sound and Thumping bass and Beats over wider range of sound frequencies

Upto 25 Hours of Audio Heaven- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with stereo sound, thumping bass, intuitive gesture control & 25Hrs total playtime with the charging case. 5hrs play time from the Buds per charge & 20hrs play time from the 500 mAh carrying case

Design so comfortable that you forget you are wearing it all day. Light Weight of buds ensures superior comfort and perfect fit

Stable Wireless Connection & Instant Wake and Pair- Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity

Water Resistant- IPX5 Certified water and Sweat resistance

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable wireless speaker

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 5 W

Power Source: USB Chargeable

Battery life: 16 hrs | Charging time: 4.5 hrs

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy M32

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

boAt Airdopes 281 Pro

Key Specs