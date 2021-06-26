Just In
- 8 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Leaked Renders Suggests New Color Options
- 8 hrs ago Samsung Patents Unique Detachable Display Smartphone That Doubles As Smartwatch
- 9 hrs ago Vi Revises Rs. 699 Postpaid Plan; Offering Unlimited Data, Amazon Prime, And Disney+ Hotstar Access
- 9 hrs ago Best Portable Speakers Under Rs. 2,000 To Buy On Flipkart And Amazon India
Don't Miss
- Sports Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark, Statistical Highlights: Dolberg nets double as Danes march into quarters
- News Rajnath Singh to begin three-day visit to Ladakh from Sunday; To review India's operational preparedness
- Education Career In Veterinary Science: Scope And Career Opportunities
- Movies Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Shooting Schedule Proves That The Actor Still Has Multiple Projects In His Kitty
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In July
- Finance Markets Next Week: Momentum Continues To Remain Strong
- Lifestyle 6 Reason Why You Should Give Him Another Chance
- Automobiles Bajaj Trademarks Freerider Name — Upcoming Electric Motorcycles In India
Week 26, 2021 Launch Roundup: TECNO PHANTOM X, Realme C11 2021, Mi 11 Lite, realme narzo 30 5G, And More
Last week, we came across major announcements in the tech industry. Realme had a big week in India with a slew of launches including the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones, Smart TV FHD 32-inch, and the Realme Buds Q2. Besides this, the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone was launched in India. Also, we saw the announcement of the Galaxy Chromebook Go, Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Edition, Mi 11 Lite smartphone, and Mi TV Webcam.
While the gadgets are on one end, the major announcement on the software side came from Microsoft. Well, the tech giant took the wraps off the Windows 11 OS, the major iteration of its computer OS. Now, here we have listed all the launches that happened last week for those who are looking for a roundup. Check out the same from below.
TECNO PHANTOM X
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED borderless screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme HiOS
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 48MP front camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4700mAh (typical) battery
Realme C11 2021
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch
Key Specs
- Easy-to-use running watch monitors heart rate (this is not a medical device) at the wrist and uses GPS to track how far, how fast and where you've run
- Take the guesswork out of training with suggested workouts of varying intensities based on your training history, fitness level and recovery time
- Plan your race day strategy with the PacePro feature (not compatible with on-device courses), which offers GPS-based pace guidance for a selected course or distance
- Run your best with helpful training tools, including race time predictions and finish time estimates
- Track all the ways you move with built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, track run, virtual run, pool swim, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork and more
- Tune in to your body with advanced wellness features, such as intensity minutes, fitness age, all-day respiration and more
- Customize your watch with free watch faces, data fields, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ Store (requires Garmin Connect app and Connect IQ app loaded on a compatible smartphone)
- Battery life: up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode; up to 20 hours in GPS mode
Vivo V21e 5G
- 6.44-inch (2404 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- 64MP Rear Camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i
Key Specs
- Camera (Built in): HD 720p (1.0MP) Camera | Fixed Focus | Privacy Shutter | Integrated Dual Array Microphone
- Design: 1.79 cm Thin and 1.66 kg Light | Aluminium Material Top | Backlit Keyboard | Fingerprint Reader
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics
- Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 | Speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8MB Cache
- Battery Life: 8 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook
Key Specs
- Processor: 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM i3-1115G4
- Processor: (3.00 GHz, up to 4.10 GHz with Turbo Boost, 2 Cores, 4 Threads, 6 MB Cache)
- Operating System: Windows 10 Home Single Language 64
- Memory: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz
- Hard Drive: 256 GB M.2 2242 SSD
- Display: Type 35.56cms (14) FHD(1920x1080), IPS, Glare, 250nits, Narrow Bezel, 45%NTSC with Glass, Multitouch, 60Hz
- Graphics: Integrated Graphics
- AC Adapter: 65W
- Speaker: Stereo, Dolby® AudioTM
- Battery: 3 cell, 52.5Wh, Upto 10 hours
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4
Key Specs
- Built for extreme power, handles demanding computing tasks without a hitch
- Up to Windows 10 Pro
- Multi-monitor support for a rich VR/MR and hardcore gaming experience
- Ultralight powerhouse 39.62cms (15.6) display with optional 4K touchscreen with Dolby Vision®
- Spec include 8th Gen H Series Intel® CoreTM processors, NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and up to 64GB memory extreme power, handles demanding
Realme Buds Q2 with Active Noise
Key Specs
- Cobblestone shape design, gleaming touch area, soft and skin-friendly silicone ear tips
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution.
- Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec
- Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant
- Customized R2 chip and Bluetooth 5.2 support, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair
- Two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB.
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like touch controls, getting system updates, and more
- 480mAh battery
Realme Smart TV Full HD 32″
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, 85% NTSC colour gamut, Chroma Boost Picture Engine
- 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- 1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 24W (2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter), Dolby Audio
Realme narzo 30 5G
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 30
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD TFT (16:9) display
- Intel Celeron N4500 Processor with Intel UHD Graphics
- 4GB / 8GB (LPDDR4X) RAM, 32GB/64GB /128GB (eMMC)storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- ChromeOS
- 720p HD camera
- Stereo Speakers (Max 1.5W x 2), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic combo
- Dimensions:327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm; Weight: 1.45kg
- 4G LTE via nano SIM slot (Optional)
- 42.3Wh battery with 45W USB Type-C charging
Boult Audio ProBass Escape wireless neckband
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 10 hrs | Charging time: 1.2 hours
- IPX5 water and sweat resistant
- Passive Noise Cancellation
- Extra Bass
Mi Watch Revolve Active
- 1.39-inch (454 × 454 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with DLC Coating
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 and above; iOS 10 and above
- Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor
- Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes
- Blood oxygen (Spo2) measurement
- Built-in Alexa voice assistant with microphone
- Music control, Camera shutter
- 12nm GPS chip supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou
- 420mAh battery with up to 14 days battery life
Mi 11 Lite
- 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 4G - Octa Core Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 5G - Octa Core Snapdragon 780G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP (4G) / 20MP (5G) front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4250mAh (typical) battery
Lava Probuds TWS earbuds
Key Specs
- Thumping Bass and Beats with Stereo Sound- 11.6 mm driver size ensures the Stereo sound and Thumping bass and Beats over wider range of sound frequencies
- Upto 25 Hours of Audio Heaven- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with stereo sound, thumping bass, intuitive gesture control & 25Hrs total playtime with the charging case. 5hrs play time from the Buds per charge & 20hrs play time from the 500 mAh carrying case
- Design so comfortable that you forget you are wearing it all day. Light Weight of buds ensures superior comfort and perfect fit
- Stable Wireless Connection & Instant Wake and Pair- Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity
- Water Resistant- IPX5 Certified water and Sweat resistance
Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS portable wireless speaker
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: USB Chargeable
- Battery life: 16 hrs | Charging time: 4.5 hrs
- Bluetooth Version: 4.2
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
Samsung Galaxy M32
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
boAt Airdopes 281 Pro
Key Specs
- Airdopes 281 Pro comes equipped with 4 mics and these ENx equipped mics deliver impeccable voice quality so that you can be heard clearly via voice calls.
- With our ASAP Fast Charge technology, the earbuds fetch a playback time of up to 60 mins in just 5 min of charge.
- Live a wireless life with advanced Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Enjoy flawless, uninterrupted and smooth delivery of music
- Now, experience the perfected connected life with boAt IWP technology that seamlessly pairs the Airdopes with the device
- Stop at nothing and complete your daily runs even in pouring rains as the Airdopes 281 Pro is IPX5 rated.
- Get the carry case charged with ease courtesy its Type C charging port
- Hop from one track to another with its smooth touch controls. Check weather, news, and latest cricket scores with a single press VA on Google and SIRI
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999