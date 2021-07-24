For Quick Alerts
Week 30, 2021 Launch Roundup: iQOO 7 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OPPO Reno6 Z, Redmi Note 10T 5G And More
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
As we are nearing the sales that will offer numerous discounts on a slew of products. Besides these, some products are all set to go on sale during these sales. In the meantime, many brands have introduced new products that will also be available in the coming days.
For the uninitiated, the Nokia 110 4G feature phone, iQOO 7 5G smartphone, Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro and a slew of other devices were launched in the country. Take a look at the launches of the last week from here.
iQOO 7 5G
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP camera + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone
- 1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA LCD screen
- 128MB RAM, 48MB Storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio (wired & wireless dual mode), MP3 player
- Dimensions: 121×50×14.5mm; Weight: 84.5g
- 0.8MP QVGA rear camera
- Dual SIM
- GSM: 850, 900, 1800 | WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 | FDD LTE: 1, 3, 5, 8
- micro USB
- 1020 mAh (removable) battery
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution
- Magnetic Control that lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds
- ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 23.1g lightweight body
- 17h playback on single charge, 10 min charge offers 120 minutes playback, USB Type-C charging port
Realme Buds Wireless 2
- 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver
- Bluetooth 5.0, Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio codec, Magnetic Instant Connect & Google Fast Pair
- Customized R2 for stable connection and high-performance noise cancellation chip, dual microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB
- Laser beads design
- ENC ambient noise cancellation algorithm removes as much ambient noise as possible during calls
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode
- Water resistant (IPX5)
- Weight: 29g
- 3 Different types of silicone tips (S/M/L)
- 135mAh battery
Realme Watch 2
- 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- 90 Sports modes including Outdoor Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Dynamic Cycling, Hiking, Cricket, Yoga, Rowing, Strength Training, Basketball, Elliptical Machine, Free training
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 315mAh (typical) / 305mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Watch 2 Pro
- 1.75-inch (320×385 pixels) 286 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness, 2.5D scratch resistant glass, 100+ watch faces
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app
- Dual-Satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking, and activity monitoring
- 90 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Cricket, Badminton, Jump Rope, Rowing Maching, Elliptical, Yoga, Free Training, VO2max Test, etc.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast
- Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder, , Step Goal Completion Reminder, Binding Confirmation Reminder, Low Battery Reminder, Brightness Adjustment, Shake Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 390mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28,N38, N40, N41, N78, N79), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
POCO F3 GT
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 15:20 [IST]
