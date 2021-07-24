Week 30, 2021 Launch Roundup: iQOO 7 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OPPO Reno6 Z, Redmi Note 10T 5G And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As we are nearing the sales that will offer numerous discounts on a slew of products. Besides these, some products are all set to go on sale during these sales. In the meantime, many brands have introduced new products that will also be available in the coming days.

For the uninitiated, the Nokia 110 4G feature phone, iQOO 7 5G smartphone, Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro and a slew of other devices were launched in the country. Take a look at the launches of the last week from here. iQOO 7 5G Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400mAh (Typical) battery Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone Key Specs

1.8-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA LCD screen

128MB RAM, 48MB Storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

3.5mm audio jack, FM radio (wired & wireless dual mode), MP3 player

Dimensions: 121×50×14.5mm; Weight: 84.5g

0.8MP QVGA rear camera

Dual SIM

GSM: 850, 900, 1800 | WCDMA: 1, 5, 8 | FDD LTE: 1, 3, 5, 8

micro USB

1020 mAh (removable) battery Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Key Specs Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and new Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution

Magnetic Control that lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds

ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

Water resistant (IPX4)

23.1g lightweight body

17h playback on single charge, 10 min charge offers 120 minutes playback, USB Type-C charging port Realme Buds Wireless 2 Key Specs 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver

Bluetooth 5.0, Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio codec, Magnetic Instant Connect & Google Fast Pair

Customized R2 for stable connection and high-performance noise cancellation chip, dual microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 25dB

Laser beads design

ENC ambient noise cancellation algorithm removes as much ambient noise as possible during calls

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode

Water resistant (IPX5)

Weight: 29g

3 Different types of silicone tips (S/M/L)

135mAh battery Realme Watch 2 Key Specs 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

90 Sports modes including Outdoor Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Dynamic Cycling, Hiking, Cricket, Yoga, Rowing, Strength Training, Basketball, Elliptical Machine, Free training

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

315mAh (typical) / 305mAh (minimum) battery Realme Watch 2 Pro Key Specs 1.75-inch (320×385 pixels) 286 PPI touch color LCD screen with 600 nits peak brightness, 2.5D scratch resistant glass, 100+ watch faces

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ devices with realme Link app

Dual-Satellite GPS for precise route info, step tracking, and activity monitoring

90 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, Indoor Run, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Cricket, Badminton, Jump Rope, Rowing Maching, Elliptical, Yoga, Free Training, VO2max Test, etc.

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Low heart rate reminder, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder, , Step Goal Completion Reminder, Binding Confirmation Reminder, Low Battery Reminder, Brightness Adjustment, Shake Adjustment, Wear Monitoring, Lift Wrist to Wake Screen, No Disturb Mode

Water Resistant (IP68)

390mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28,N38, N40, N41, N78, N79), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery POCO F3 GT Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery

