Week 51, 2021 Launch Roundup: Infinix Note 11, HONOR X30 5G, OPPO Find N, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, And More

Here is the weekly tech round-up for the 51st week of 2021, where a lot of interesting updates came in from the tech world. This includes the launch of Oppo's first folding smartphone, the Oppo Find N. On top of that, Asus also launched an affordable Chromebook and a Vivobook Pro series of laptops with OLED displays.

Infinix also launched two smartphones, the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11s. Here are all the major tech updates which happened in the 51st week of 2021. Infinix Note 11 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,200 mAh battery Infinix Note 11S Key Specs 6.78-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD LTPS In-cell display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Noise Buds Prima Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: InstachargeTM (10min=120min Playtime)

Battery: Upto 7hr Playtime | Total 42hrs of playtime

Incredible Call Clarity with ENC and Quad Mic (Dual Mic on each bud)

Dedicated Gaming mode+ Ultra Low Latency 44ms

Hyper SyncTM Technology (Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)

Type -C Charging Port | Upto 42 Hours of Total Playtime HONOR X30 5G Key Specs 6.81-inch (1080 x 2388 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0

48MP + 2MP depth + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,800 mAh battery HONOR Play 30 Plus Key Specs 6.74-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Key Specs 10.5-inch (2000×1200 pixel) WUXGA TFT display

UNISOC T618 Octa-Core with 12nm processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional)

7,040 mAh battery OPPO Find N Key Specs 7.1 inches main display and 5.49-inch outer display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

50MP + 16MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

4,500mAh (Typical) battery Portronics Sound Slick III 80W soundbar Key Specs Easy to Carry: This ergonomically designed Sound Slick III speaker has been designed to ensure flexibility of movement. It is portable, sleek and lightweight in design.

Premium Finishing: The exquisitely styled soundbar with its premium finish adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience

Say Yes to User-friendly experience: Sound Slick III comes with a remote control that allows you to increase/decrease volume, switch modes, play/pause music. It avoids the hassles of going to the speaker every time to command.

Seamless Connectivity: Experience hassle-free music listening experience with instant and seamless pairing on Sound Slick III. It has the latest Bluetooth version 5.0 that ensures a smooth connection

Experience Unrealistic Sound Quality: Sound Slick III raises the bar of giving you immersive & cinematic sound in an ideal room-friendly size. The 2 Driver units along the length of the bar produce immersive 80W Sound Outputs that provide a 3D-like surround sound experience! KODAK 7XPro BL series 43″, 50″ and 55″ 4K TVs Key Specs 43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast ratio, HDR10+, 500 Nits brightness

1.4GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Dual-Core GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV Chromecast built-in

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth, Voice Control, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port

40W box speakers Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Key Specs 4K video output via HDMI, Supports Dolby Vision

Quad-core Cortex A35 processor with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 11.0, Chromecast

Google Assistant with hotkey, voice remote

Netflix and Prime Video with hot keys, Google Play Store for more apps

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro USB power port

VideoDecoder: AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1

Audio: DTS HD, Dolby Atmos ASUS Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED Key Specs 14/15 inch Full HD+ OLED display

11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H chipset

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity

63 Whr battery ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED Key Specs 14X/16X OLED Screen

AMD Ryzen TM 5/7/9 5800H Mobile Processor

5/7/9 5800H Mobile Processor Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

16GB DDR4 on board, Memory Max Up to:32GB

32GB DDR4 on board, Memory Max Up to:32GB

8GB DDR4 on board, Memory Max Up to:32GB

1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 512GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 256GB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 SSD

PCIe® 3.0 SSD 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion battery ASUS Vivobook ProArt Studiobook 16 Key Specs 16.0-inch Screen

Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

AMD Ryzen TM 7 5800H Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.4 GHz max boost)

7 5800H Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.4 GHz max boost) AMD Ryzen TM 9 5900HX Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)

9 5900HX Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost) Memory Max Up to:64GB

16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM x 2, Memory Max Up to:64GB

1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 Performance SSD

PCIe® 3.0 Performance SSD 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery ASUS Chromebook CX1 Key Specs 11.6″ (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED Backlit Anti-glare touch display with 220 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 67% Screen to Body Ratio

Intel Celeron N4120 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.6 GHz, 4 cores) with Intel UHD Graphics 600

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage

Chrome OS

Full-size, ergonomic spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel

720p HD camera

Combined headphone / microphone jack, Built-in Dual Speakers

Dimensions: 291.6 x 200.9 x 1.95mm; Weight: 1.24kg

Dual-band Wi-Fi 5(802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support display / power delivery, Micro SD card reader

42wh 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery Lava Probuds N2 neckband headset Key Specs 10 m Range

20 Hz (Min) - 20 KHz (Max) Frequency Response

Inline Remote

Deep Bass

In the Ear

Wireless Headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

Microphone MSI Creator Z16 Key Specs 16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 16:10, Touchscreen

11th Gen. Intel Core i7/i9 Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB memory

4-Cell, Li-Polymer Battery

