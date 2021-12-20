For Quick Alerts
Week 51, 2021 Launch Roundup: Infinix Note 11, HONOR X30 5G, OPPO Find N, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Here is the weekly tech round-up for the 51st week of 2021, where a lot of interesting updates came in from the tech world. This includes the launch of Oppo's first folding smartphone, the Oppo Find N. On top of that, Asus also launched an affordable Chromebook and a Vivobook Pro series of laptops with OLED displays.
Infinix also launched two smartphones, the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11s. Here are all the major tech updates which happened in the 51st week of 2021.
Infinix Note 11
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,200 mAh battery
Infinix Note 11S
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2480 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD LTPS In-cell display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with XOS 7.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Noise Buds Prima
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: InstachargeTM (10min=120min Playtime)
- Battery: Upto 7hr Playtime | Total 42hrs of playtime
- Incredible Call Clarity with ENC and Quad Mic (Dual Mic on each bud)
- Dedicated Gaming mode+ Ultra Low Latency 44ms
- Hyper SyncTM Technology (Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
- Type -C Charging Port | Upto 42 Hours of Total Playtime
HONOR X30 5G
Key Specs
- 6.81-inch (1080 x 2388 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
- 48MP + 2MP depth + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh battery
HONOR Play 30 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.74-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch (2000×1200 pixel) WUXGA TFT display
- UNISOC T618 Octa-Core with 12nm processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 7,040 mAh battery
OPPO Find N
Key Specs
- 7.1 inches main display and 5.49-inch outer display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- 50MP + 16MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4,500mAh (Typical) battery
Portronics Sound Slick III 80W soundbar
Key Specs
- Easy to Carry: This ergonomically designed Sound Slick III speaker has been designed to ensure flexibility of movement. It is portable, sleek and lightweight in design.
- Premium Finishing: The exquisitely styled soundbar with its premium finish adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience
- Say Yes to User-friendly experience: Sound Slick III comes with a remote control that allows you to increase/decrease volume, switch modes, play/pause music. It avoids the hassles of going to the speaker every time to command.
- Seamless Connectivity: Experience hassle-free music listening experience with instant and seamless pairing on Sound Slick III. It has the latest Bluetooth version 5.0 that ensures a smooth connection
- Experience Unrealistic Sound Quality: Sound Slick III raises the bar of giving you immersive & cinematic sound in an ideal room-friendly size. The 2 Driver units along the length of the bar produce immersive 80W Sound Outputs that provide a 3D-like surround sound experience!
KODAK 7XPro BL series 43″, 50″ and 55″ 4K TVs
Key Specs
- 43 / 50 / 55-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) DLED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 5000:1 (Dynamic) contrast ratio, HDR10+, 500 Nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Dual-Core GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV Chromecast built-in
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth, Voice Control, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, AUX Port
- 40W box speakers
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K
Key Specs
- 4K video output via HDMI, Supports Dolby Vision
- Quad-core Cortex A35 processor with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 11.0, Chromecast
- Google Assistant with hotkey, voice remote
- Netflix and Prime Video with hot keys, Google Play Store for more apps
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Micro USB power port
- VideoDecoder: AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1
- Audio: DTS HD, Dolby Atmos
ASUS Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED
Key Specs
- 14/15 inch Full HD+ OLED display
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H chipset
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity
- 63 Whr battery
ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED
Key Specs
- 14X/16X OLED Screen
- AMD RyzenTM 5/7/9 5800H Mobile Processor
- Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- 16GB DDR4 on board, Memory Max Up to:32GB
- 32GB DDR4 on board, Memory Max Up to:32GB
- 8GB DDR4 on board, Memory Max Up to:32GB
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 SSD
- 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion battery
ASUS Vivobook ProArt Studiobook 16
Key Specs
- 16.0-inch Screen
- Windows 11 Home - ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business
- AMD RyzenTM 7 5800H Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.4 GHz max boost)
- AMD RyzenTM 9 5900HX Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 20MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)
- Memory Max Up to:64GB
- 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM x 2, Memory Max Up to:64GB
- 1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 3.0 Performance SSD
- 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery
ASUS Chromebook CX1
Key Specs
- 11.6″ (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED Backlit Anti-glare touch display with 220 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 67% Screen to Body Ratio
- Intel Celeron N4120 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.6 GHz, 4 cores) with Intel UHD Graphics 600
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Full-size, ergonomic spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
- 720p HD camera
- Combined headphone / microphone jack, Built-in Dual Speakers
- Dimensions: 291.6 x 200.9 x 1.95mm; Weight: 1.24kg
- Dual-band Wi-Fi 5(802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support display / power delivery, Micro SD card reader
- 42wh 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Battery
Lava Probuds N2 neckband headset
Key Specs
- 10 m Range
- 20 Hz (Min) - 20 KHz (Max) Frequency Response
- Inline Remote
- Deep Bass
- In the Ear
- Wireless Headphones
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Microphone
MSI Creator Z16
Key Specs
- 16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 16:10, Touchscreen
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7/i9 Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
- DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB memory
- 4-Cell, Li-Polymer Battery
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide