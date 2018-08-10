ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Capture cool iPhone underwater shots with the AxisGo

No more protecting your iPhone from water.

By:

Related Articles

    Budding photographers and vloggers who prefer to capture moments through an iPhone now have an additional accessory. This tool will help them enhance their skill even further. Aquatech has launched a new product dubbed the AxisGo system which is built for the iPhones.

    The AxisGo transforms the iPhone into a fully functional underwater camera and has grips, les and other accessories. It is available for all iPhone 7,8 and X models - including plus-size versions. The AxisGo comes with a rugged housing built of polycarbonate and aluminium parts.

    It features an ergonomic grip for maintaining a hold on the device, mounting brackets on the top and bottom, and a removable flat port for attaching an additonal add-on lenses. The touchscreen membrane makes it convenient to interact with the iPhone, even while underwater. The optical glass, treated with anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings, ensure that image quality remains high at all times.

    The new tool is capable of keeping the iPhone safe to a depth of 33 feet. This will be great help for the people who like clicking pictures around the pool, at the beach, or in the ocean. AquaTech is known for making waterproof housings for Canon, Nikon and other companies that produce DSLR or interchangeable lens cameras.

    There are a lot of companies that make waterproof cases for the iPhone, but what sets the AxisGo apat its accessories and lenses. The company offers a wide angle lens port, a filter and a dome port.

    The company also makes a pistol grip mount for securely hoding the camera while underwater, as well as an action mount that works similarly like the GoPro cameras. Other accessories include lens covers, a sports leash, and a bumper kit to add even more protection.

    The AxisGo underwater camera housing is now available for purchase. You can buy the housing for a price of $199 that comes with a lens cap, wrist lanyard, an O-ring removal tool, and an O-ring grease tube. The lens and accessories range from $5 to $199 depending on the item. So if you are someone who wants to take cool underwater shots with your iPhone, this might the perfect tool you are looking for.

    Read More About: iPhone Camera smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue