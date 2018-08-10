Capture cool iPhone underwater shots with the AxisGo

Budding photographers and vloggers who prefer to capture moments through an iPhone now have an additional accessory. This tool will help them enhance their skill even further. Aquatech has launched a new product dubbed the AxisGo system which is built for the iPhones.

The AxisGo transforms the iPhone into a fully functional underwater camera and has grips, les and other accessories. It is available for all iPhone 7,8 and X models - including plus-size versions. The AxisGo comes with a rugged housing built of polycarbonate and aluminium parts.

It features an ergonomic grip for maintaining a hold on the device, mounting brackets on the top and bottom, and a removable flat port for attaching an additonal add-on lenses. The touchscreen membrane makes it convenient to interact with the iPhone, even while underwater. The optical glass, treated with anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings, ensure that image quality remains high at all times.

The new tool is capable of keeping the iPhone safe to a depth of 33 feet. This will be great help for the people who like clicking pictures around the pool, at the beach, or in the ocean. AquaTech is known for making waterproof housings for Canon, Nikon and other companies that produce DSLR or interchangeable lens cameras.

There are a lot of companies that make waterproof cases for the iPhone, but what sets the AxisGo apat its accessories and lenses. The company offers a wide angle lens port, a filter and a dome port.

The company also makes a pistol grip mount for securely hoding the camera while underwater, as well as an action mount that works similarly like the GoPro cameras. Other accessories include lens covers, a sports leash, and a bumper kit to add even more protection.

The AxisGo underwater camera housing is now available for purchase. You can buy the housing for a price of $199 that comes with a lens cap, wrist lanyard, an O-ring removal tool, and an O-ring grease tube. The lens and accessories range from $5 to $199 depending on the item. So if you are someone who wants to take cool underwater shots with your iPhone, this might the perfect tool you are looking for.