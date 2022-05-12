ENGLISH

    Did Google Blatantly Copy Apple? Google I/O 2022 Showdown Explained

    By
    |

    During Google I/O presentation, the search giant made quite a few hardware announcements, including the new Google Pixel 6a, powered by the same Google Tensor processor. Besides, the company also teased some of the upcoming products, including the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

     
    Google didn't stop there, as the brand also teased the upcoming Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Tablet. It looks like Google now wants to offer an entire ecosystem of devices within the Pixel series to compete against the likes of Apple, and even most of the upcoming Pixel products seem to be inspired by Google's offering.

    Google Pixel 6a Inspired By iPhone SE 2022?

    The Google Pixel 6a is the latest 5G smartphone from the company. The smartphone seems to be inspired by the affordable iPhone SE 2022, as even the Google Pixel 6a uses the flagship Tensor chip just like the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The base model of the Google Pixel 6a retails for $449.

    Google Pixel Buds Pro Inspired By Apple AirPods Pro?

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the latest TWS style earphones from Google, and they are likely to compete against the Apple AirPods Pro. Did you notice the similar nomenclature, in fact, the Pixel Buds Pro also offers features like active noise cancellation and ambiance mode, just like the AirPods Pro. The Google Pixel Buds Pro retail for $199.

    Google Pixel Watch Inspired By Apple Watch?
     

    Again, Google seems to have adopted a similar nomenclature as Apple. Google has officially confirmed that the first Pixel-branded smartwatch is coming to the market by the end of this year with a circular display and a multi-function crown/jewel, again, similar to what we have seen on the Apple Watch.

    Google Pixel Tablet Inspired By Apple iPad?

    Google also confirmed that it is indeed working on a tablet, and will launch the same early next year. Given that Apple iPads have gotten a lot more popular during the pandemic, Google might be trying to offer something similar with Android OS, hence, the creation of the Google Pixel tablet.

