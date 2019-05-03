ENGLISH

    ECS introduces new AI and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for Indian market

    The new products aim to make smart living simpler.

    By
    |

    Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has launched its LIVA One with Alexa, LIVA M520, Whirlwind and Bora for the Indian market. The company aims to deliver artificial intelligence and Alexa Enabled Products to the Indian masses. The event also saw the launch of AI-based applications/platforms for smart living.

    ECS introduces new AI and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for India

     

    The new products will be offered across multiple platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistance or Windows Cortana to enable users to perform daily tasks, entertainment, home devices control and more using voice commands.
    The new series of products include:

    ECS Whirlwind: An AI built-in device combining a portable 10-inch display and a 2.1 channel of the sound dock with DTS sound certification. The portable 10-inch display allows users to manage and monitor home devices such as thermostats, door locks, and lights.

    ECS Bora: It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with Amazon Alexa voice control support using the mobile phone app. It also features a full range driver that claims to deliver high-quality audio. The ECS Bora Bluetooth Speaker offers a battery backup of 12 hours on a single charge. Through this voice integration, the ECS voice smart device can control your smart home, managing compatible lighting systems and other smart devices throughout.

    ECS Amazon Alexa built-in Mini PC: It is an Amazon Alexa built-in Mini PC integrated with AI technologies. The LIVA M520 features low power consumption design, 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, RS232 headers extension to provide the powerful live-streaming analytics solution through real-time artificial intelligence.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
