Google Home to get two new interesting features soon

Amazon recently launched its smart speaker, Amazon Echo Plus in India. We have already used the device, and it seems pretty cool.

However, we can't wait for Google to bring its smart home speaker Google Home to India. Especially, when the device is getting new features. According to a support page, Google Home is gaining some new functionality. The support page of Google Home has been updated listing some new features that will be added to the device shortly. The features are Direct Control and Scene Support.

Direct Control

Google Home will soon get direct control over more smart devices. While the device has already had this feature, up until now, it could only control limited things like lights, smart switches, security cameras, and thermostats. As per the support page, the scenario is about to change.

Currently, Google Home can control smart washer, dryer, vacuum, or dishwasher through the voice commands of someone. So basically, someone would have to ask the device to talk to another service to perform a certain action. For this, the person would have to use the exact same phrases the service uses instead of depending on Google's natural language processing to relay their command.

With Direct Control feature, on the other hand, someone can just give direct command to Google Home and then it will pass on the command to the relevant device. For example, in case of a thermostat, a direct command like "Hey Google, turn the heat up", will do the needful.

Scenes

The support page also reveals that Google Home may add scenes support in future. The device could gain the ability to activate and deactivate scenes. For those who are not aware, scenes allow you to save a predetermined brightness and color ahead of time so you can recall them later. The support page further details the commands needed to control scenes.

