Nvidia announces RTX Battlefield V Bundle along with Shot With GeForce Ansel Contest

The Nvidia RTX series of GPUs are making a massive sound in the computer gaming territory. The Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, and the 2080 Ti GPUs can handle native gaming along with real-time ray tracing.

To celebrate the Black Friday and Thanksgiving, Nvidia has come up with a bundle offer, where the company is offering free Battlefield V games with the purchase of Nvidia RTX 2070, Nvidia RTX 2080 or the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. The offer is valid from the 23rd of November 2018 to the 7th of January 2019.

The Nvidia RTX 2070 FE is available for Rs 54,250

The Nvidia RTX 2080 FE is available for Rs 72,400

The Nvidia RTX 2080 TI FE is available for Rs 108,600

Buy the Nvidia RTX GPUs here

About Battlefield V

The Battlefield V is the first commercially available game to utilise DXR ray tracing. With the help of real-time ray tracing, the RTX GPUs take the PC gaming to the next level with cinematic quality graphics.

Nvidia has also come up with a new contest called "Shot With GeForce Ansel Contest", where users have to take a screenshot of the in-game scenes and have to post the screenshot on social media with a hashtag #SHOTWITHGEFORCE. Selected users are entitled to win GeForce RTX graphics card. The contest is open from the 23rd of November to the 16th of December 2018.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Supports NVIDIA Adaptive Shading (NAS)

Utilising the Vulkan API, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus already benefits from several new Turing Streaming Multiprocessor architectural improvements including concurrent floating point, integer execution, the new Turing cache and shared memory architecture. Yesterday Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus performance got even better when the game added support for NVIDIA Adaptive Shading (NAS) via an in-game patch.

NAS is a variety of techniques that use Turing's new variable rate shading technology to increase rendering performance and quality by applying varying amount of processing power to different areas of the image. Specifically, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus uses Content Adaptive shading and Motion Adaptive shading.