Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards are failing more than they should

The Nvidia RTX 2080 and the 2080 Ti are the latest flagship class GPUs from Nvidia with focus on real-time ray tracing. The latest GPUs are now available in India for a starting price of Rs 54,250 for the RTX 2070 Founders Edition GPU.

And now, many users across the globe are complaining about the failure of the Nvidia RTX GPUs. Few users are noticing an immediate failure (as soon as they plug in the card) and some users have reported to that the GPU has failed after few days of normal usage.

There is a large section of people on Nivida and Reddit forums are sharing their experiences about the latest GPUs from Nvidia. In fact, some users have started to face the same issue even with the replacement cards from the company.

A user on Reddit has shared that (shoneysbreakfast)

As someone waiting on a refund on a 2080ti FE that I had to pay $55 to send back, I'm glad this is being covered.

There is something wrong with these cards, the FE for sure. It's not unusual for early revisions of any tech product to have issues, but the number of people reporting defects on the FE's is way above normal.

EDIT: To be clear, I didn't do an RMA, I did a straight up return. The shipping cost was high due to insurance.

Going through some of the Reddit forums, it seems like a universal issue, and Nvidia has not commented anything on the issue.

Nvidia RTX GPU features

The Nvidia RTX GPUs are based on CUDA cores with a dedicated AI engine and real-time ray tracing to offer an immersive gaming experience with a lot of details while gaming. These are also the first set of GPUs from Nvidia, which are capable of running a game in 4K with high-frame rates.

The Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti is the flagship model, which is available in India for Rs 108,600 with 11 GB GDDR6 video memory and a memory speed of 14 Gbps. The latest GPUs from Nvidia does support SLI with GEFORCE RTX NVLINK BRIDGE, where users can pair more than one Nvidia RTX GPU to get higher performance.

Do you own a Nvidia RTX GPU? And now is the performance offered by the latest graphics card from Nvidia? Share your experience in the comment box.