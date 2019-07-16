Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp Launched In India – Goes On Crowdfunding News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has been bringing a slew of products belonging to the Mi ecosystem in India as it is celebrating its 5th anniversary in the country. The latest offering from the company is the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp. This new product will be listed on the crowdfunding platform of the company this week and there is no word regarding its pricing for now.

The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp has been launched within days of the Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones launched for Rs. 1,799. Notably, the headphones is available for purchase on both Amazon India and the official Mi.com website.

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp

The Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp will go be up for crowdfunding on Mi.com from July 18 at 12 PM. The company will reveal the pricing of the product soon. Its objective is to get this product into production.

This product comes only in White color and has a long slim pole, a round base and a cylindrical lamp to hold the bulb. The Xiaomi Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to share a video that details the features of the lamp as seen below.

Mi fans, here's another #MiTurns5 surprise! 🤗



Introducing #MiRechargeableLEDLamp!



➡️ 3 brightness levels

➡️ Up to 5 days battery life

➡️ Perfect emergency light solution

➡️ Portable & easy to carry



Crowdfunding starts, 18th July, 12pm on https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ! #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TyPww7Kdt9 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 16, 2019

As per the tweet, the Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp comes in three brightness levels - yellow, white and warm white as per the users' requirements. This lamp is touted to last for up to five days on a single charge. Also, this product is portable and lightweight. This lamp is claimed to be an ideal solution for emergency purposes and in areas that are prone to face power cuts frequently.

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester

Also, it has been revealed that the Mi Water TDS Tester will also be put up for crowdfunding on July 23. This product is useful in checking the health of drinking water and detect TDS up to 9990 in just a few seconds.

What We Expect

Recently, as a part of its fifth anniversary celebrations, Xiaomi launched the Mi Beard Trimmer and let out the Mi Truck Builder toy for kid on crowdfunding in India. We can expect the company to bring more products in the Mi ecosystem for its users in India.

