ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp Launched In India – Goes On Crowdfunding

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has been bringing a slew of products belonging to the Mi ecosystem in India as it is celebrating its 5th anniversary in the country. The latest offering from the company is the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp. This new product will be listed on the crowdfunding platform of the company this week and there is no word regarding its pricing for now.

    Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp Launched In India

     

    The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp has been launched within days of the Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones launched for Rs. 1,799. Notably, the headphones is available for purchase on both Amazon India and the official Mi.com website.

    Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp

    The Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp will go be up for crowdfunding on Mi.com from July 18 at 12 PM. The company will reveal the pricing of the product soon. Its objective is to get this product into production.

    This product comes only in White color and has a long slim pole, a round base and a cylindrical lamp to hold the bulb. The Xiaomi Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to share a video that details the features of the lamp as seen below.

    As per the tweet, the Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp comes in three brightness levels - yellow, white and warm white as per the users' requirements. This lamp is touted to last for up to five days on a single charge. Also, this product is portable and lightweight. This lamp is claimed to be an ideal solution for emergency purposes and in areas that are prone to face power cuts frequently.

     

    Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester

    Also, it has been revealed that the Mi Water TDS Tester will also be put up for crowdfunding on July 23. This product is useful in checking the health of drinking water and detect TDS up to 9990 in just a few seconds.

    What We Expect

    Recently, as a part of its fifth anniversary celebrations, Xiaomi launched the Mi Beard Trimmer and let out the Mi Truck Builder toy for kid on crowdfunding in India. We can expect the company to bring more products in the Mi ecosystem for its users in India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news gadgets
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 19:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue