Dyson Pure Cool Tower air purifier review: Ensures that you breathe in clean and fresh air

Design and build look appealing

Dyson Pure Cool Tower uses a distinctive blaseless design. While the first-generation model has a separate base and top, this one has a unibody design. The company appears to have chosen this design in order to minimise the loss of energy and increase the efficiency of the air purification process. With Dyson's Air Multiplier technology, this air purifier creates a low pressure zone within the elliptical ring at the top. This will pull air from behind it creating a faster and directed beam of air. The air purifier can oscillate up to 350 degrees.

Besides the design, even the filters are different from the ones on the first generation model. In the Link, a thick layer of the filter was positioned under the mesh and included the carbon and HEPA mesh in order to filter the air. However, the Tower model has a new filter design that separates the two layers. The HEPA filter and carbon filter are placed inside the cylindrical shroud at the bottom of the unit. And, the whole device can rotate 350 degrees to ensure a complete protection of the surrounding.



And, this time, Dyson has provided a much improved display capable of showing a lot of information for the users. So, you can get real-time updates of the air quality around you using this one. There are buttons on either side of the shroud to remove the filters and clean or replace them. Also, there is a power button above the small circular display and the power supply port at its rear.

Another notable mention is the remote control that is bundled along with the package. This little remote has buttons that are carved into its body and do not bulge from its surface as in the TV remotes. What's interesting is that the remote has a magnetized top to place it securely on the air purifier's elliptical top. Also, the curved body of the remote holds it securely. And, we like this design of the remote.

Display is pretty detailed

Though the circular display on the Dyson Pure Cool Tower is small, it does show a lot of details. It shows all the information that you might want including the indoor temperature and humidity, the indoor air quality, presence of particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10, existence of VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), which is the harmful odor present in cleaning products and new furnishing, and harmful gases such as Nitrogen dioxide in the air. In addition to these, the screen also shows the filter life of both the carbon and HEPA filters. It indicates when the filters have to be replaced.

The air quality is displayed in a graph form starting from good to worse. The good air quality is indicated as green while worst condition is shown in red. It will show the air quality data of the last 12 seconds.

Smart remote is a nice addition

As mentioned above, this air purifier comes with a small and useful remote control. The remote has buttons such as power on/off, information menu, airflow speed, auto mode, oscillation on/off, night mode and airflow direction. This remote has a curved design and flat buttons that do not bulge as mentioned earlier. And, its magnetic nature lets you mount it on the air purifier itself.

From the information menu, you can get all the details as mentioned regarding the indoor air quality, the presence of particulate matter and harmful gases and the filter life.

Companion app makes it user-friendly

The Dyson Pure Cool Tower air purifier can be controlled using a companion app called Dyson Link. This app is available for Android and iOS platforms. With this app, you can monitor the indoor air quality and also control the purifier remotely. The app gives a detailed control letting you adjust the fan speed, the direction of airflow, auto mode, information menu, and night more. You can get all the details regarding the functions and features of the air purifier from the app. To put in simple words, you can turn your smartphone into a full-fledged remote control when you are not in the same room where you have kept the air purifier using this app. You can also get the day-wise air quality data from the app.

Bundled with ample features

There are ample feature options in this air purifier. There is an oscillation feature in the remote and app. Once you tap on the oscillation mode in the app, you will get various angles such as 45, 90, 180 and 350 degrees. The other useful feature is Night Mode. Once you turn the Night Mode on, the fan speed can be adjusted only from 1 to 4 and the display will dim automatically.

One of the interesting features is that you can change the airflow direction by choosing if you want the air to be blown from the front or back. The purification process will be the same but only the airflow direction will be modified.

In addition to these features, Dyson has an Alexa skill, which lets you turn the purifier on or off, set the fan speed, auto or night mode and get the current air quality and other information. However, it is not possible to control the oscillation and change the airflow direction using the Dyson Alexa skill. A notable aspect is that the Dyson Alexa skill set is yet to be rolled out in India, so we were not able to use this handy feature that makes the air purifier smart.

Performance is quite efficient

The Dyson air purifier uses a 360-degree vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter made using 20 feet HEPA borosilicate microfibers in a pleated manner. The company touts that the filter can remove nearly 99.95% particulate matter including PM2.5 and PM10. The filter traps the potentially harmful odors and gases efficiently.

On using the air purifier in our office premises in Bangalore, we did get good air quality and the graph indicated green, which means good condition. However, on testing it using body spray, we could see the VOC turn red and go back to the green within a few conditions. And, on using it, we get to breathe in fresh air and experience the freshness. However, on increasing the fan speed above 7, the air purifier becomes noisy and it is quite annoying to have it running continuously beside us. But in the lower fan speed, the noise is negligible.

Talking about the filter life, you can get to know when the filter has to be replaced from the information menu or app. Ideally, the filter will last for 12 months except when you are living in heavily polluted areas. The filter is available for Rs. 2,690 and you will have to change it once in a year.

Verdict

Dyson Pure Cool Tower air purifier is priced at Rs. 43,900. It is a stylish and efficient air purifier available in the market and ensures that the air quality is free from impurities and dust. Of course, it is expensive, but it bundles a good set of features, a detailed display showing all the necessary information and parameters, a nice and smart remote, a capable app and voice control feature as well. It is a good device for those who live in the polluted and densely populated areas as it will ensure that you breathe in good quality air.