ViewSonic VG2440V Monitor Review: Practical Videoconferencing Solution

ViewSonic VG2440V: Flexible Solution

ViewSonic VG2440V has addressed the work from home issue with the right screen solution. Already, the company has offered several products including the Viewsonic TD1655 monitor that I reviewed recently. Now, the company has come up with the ViewSonic VG2440V, which lets users do much more.

In terms of display, ViewSonic VG2440V comes with a 23.8-inch monitor that is perfect for your requirements - be it gaming, watching films, or video conferencing. Also, the screen has an FHD resolution. It is a SuperClear IPS panel technology, which delivers the same top-class image quality from any angle for accurate and vivid colors with consistent brightness from any angle. It delivers good levels of brightness and has a fast response time of 5ms as well.

Well, the ViewSonic VG2440V lets users swivel, tilt, pivot, and turn. It is possible to swivel the display up to 120-degree with a light touch. Also, it lets pivot it at 90 degrees for portrait viewing, tilt it up to 40 degrees, and raise the screen up to 130mm. It offers a huge degree of flexibility, which brings a major difference to the workflow. You will definitely find a difference if your work involves a lot of video calling and if you work for long hours. It frees you from back- and neck-related issues.

ViewSonic VG2440V: Webcam

The feature that makes it impressive is the adjustable webcam, which is inbuilt in the ViewSonic VG2440V monitor. Apart from this, the physical shutter to enable and disable the webcam is an added advantage that I like. You can easily adjust the vertical angle by up to five degrees to make sure the content is perfectly framed.

The webcam on this monitor is a 2MP unit and it does its intended job. It delivers worthwhile quality during Zoom meetings with the view being bright, clear and smooth. The camera has a wide-angle frame and you can adjust the same with a few settings. The clarity and details captured by the camera is good for video conferencing.

ViewSonic VG2440V: Flawless Performance

The ViewSonic VG2440V monitor delivers almost a flawless experience. Setting up this monitor is not cumbersome as it just involves taking out the stand and setting it up by sliding it on the base. It involves securing the monitor by screwing it up. Next, it is important to slide the stand into two clamps at the back of the monitor and pull the entire set up from the box.

ViewSonic VG2440V has ensured that all the monitor-related requirements are taken care of. There is an ample set of ports including a VGA port, display port, HDMI port, a USB hub and more. There are some ports at the bottom right of the monitor for connectivity. There are inbuilt dual front-facing speakers, which is not too loud but sufficient for video conferencing for work. Even the onboard microphones are good enough and ensure clarity.

Verdict

If you are running a small business or if you are in a position that requires you to manage a small team, then you will definitely feel the need to buy this ViewSonic VG2440V monitor with an inbuilt webcam. It offers a practical solution with ample flexibility needed by such a device. It is good for students who are taking up online classes as well. The only downside to this monitor from ViewSonic is the presence of thick bezels around the screen.