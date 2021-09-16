BGMI 1.6 Update: New Features, Release Date, Update Size, Modes, How To Download APK File Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in India that is available for both Android and iOS platforms. The app has achieved a milestone of over 50 million downloads to date. Its developer Krafton is continuously improving the BGMI game by rolling out updates and keeping it more dynamic for players.

While the BGMI 1.6 update is highly anticipated to bring a lot of new features, it has been announced that the update will be rolled out from September 16 to September 19 for all players. BGMI players will be able to get new game modes, enemy tracking features, and weapons with the update.

BGMI 1.6 Update Features

The latest Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI 1.6 update is claimed to let players customize their gameplay. Also, it will let players capture the highlight moments of the game. Furthermore, the basic settings page has been updated. The BGMI players will be able to track their enemies with the help of a new option called Show Route, which has been incorporated within the map. Notably, the BGMI update will feature a relatively faster scope adjustment mechanism.

Besides these, Krafton has introduced a new game mode coined as Flora Menace mode as a part of the BGMI 1.6 update. This new mode will be available on Erangel, Sanhok and Livik and includes features such as Zillion Matrix, Dynahex Supply and Life Barrier. The BGMI 1.6 update will provide three new arena battle guns including two SMGs and one pistol. Also, there will be an unlimited supply of ammo while players are in the training grounds and enhanced durability of the SUV vehicle.

Already, Krafton announced that the BGMI 1.6 update will be released from today until September 19. The update can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store when it is available. Notably, the BGMI update has a size of 742MB, so ensure that there is ample space on your device to download the same.

How To Download BGMI 1.6 Update

If you are impatient to try the BGMI 1.6 update, then you can download the APK file and install it on your smartphone. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to download the BGMI 1.6 update APK file.

Step 1: Download the APK file for BGMI Mobile 1.6 beta version from https://web.gpubgm.com/.

Step 2: Once you download BGMI Mobile 1.6 beta APK file on your device, go to the settings and change it to "Install from Unknown Source".

Step 3: Now, the file will be installed on your phone. You just have to open the file and start play the game.

