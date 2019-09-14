ENGLISH

    Five Best Offline FPS Games For Android Phones

    By
    |

    We are living in a time, where smartphone gaming space is dominated by battle royale games like PUBG and Fortnite. These games offer a lot of scope for users to compete with other players and showcase their FPS skills. However, owning the right smartphone might not be good enough to play these games, as one needs to have a high-speed internet connection as well.

    Five Best Offline FPS Games For Android Phones

     

    Though most of the telcos offer affordable data plans with amicable data limits, the mobile internet is haunted by network coverage issues. Most of the 4G networks in India fail to offer 3G speeds, especially in indoor conditions. We have come up with five FPS games for Android OS that do not require an internet connection to play.

    Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour

    Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour is developed by Gameloft SE. The gaming studio has made a lot of games for smartphones, and this title is one of my personal favorites. It is a paid game, and the price does get dropped quite often.

    Download Here

    Dead Trigger

    Dead Trigger is probably one of the well-received FPS, which is available for Android devices. The game is available for free and just weighs under 200MB. Even a mid-specced smartphone can play this game smoothly without any issue.

    Download Here

    N.O.V.A Legacy

    N.O.V.A Legacy is also an FPS game which works offline. The game size is less than 100MB, suitable even for entry-level smartphones with a mid-tier chipset.

    Download Here

    Sniper 3D Gun Shooter

    Sniper 3D Gun Shooter is a game based on an assassin storyline. This game is also available free and it really tests user's aiming skills.

    Download Here

    Shadowgun Legends

    Last but not the list, the Shadowgun Legends is a great FPS game for Android devices which has both online and offline mode. It offers stunning visuals and a great story-line. This is one of the best FPS titles for Android devices and it is free.

     

    Download Here

    games android news smartphones
    Sunday, September 15, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
