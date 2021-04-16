Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 16; Get 50,000 Diamonds Code For Free Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes have paved the way for getting bounty rewards without having to spend any Free Fire diamonds. Garena, the developer behind the popular battle royale game, releases a steady stream of redeem codes to keep the game alive! We've brought you the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today, April 16.

What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Let's start with the basics. Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially after the PUBG Mobile ban. Like most games, Free Fire packs several rewards and bonuses that help enhance the overall game. However, you will need to shell out the in-game diamonds to upgrade your character or get more rewards. But here's a way to get it for free, simply by using the Free Fire redeem codes.

The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, egg day banner, phantom bear bundle, and so on. The best part of this is it's completely free, without needing you to spend any Free Fire diamonds. Today's Free Fire redeem code will bring you a 50,000 Diamonds Code. Additionally, you get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11 or 12 digits comprising of alpha-numerics. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 16 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps.

Firstly, head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account. Now, enter Free Fire redeem codes and confirm with the next dialog box. The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. Simply head over to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards within the game.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 16

Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 16 here. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is SPEH-GSOL-DTUE, which will get you 50,000 Diamonds Code

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

