GTA 4 Download For Android: How To Download GTA 4 On Android Smartphones, Laptops And PCs

GTA 4 is one of the successful games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise by Rockstar Games. It was released in 2008 as a successor to GTA: San Andreas which followed a single-player storytelling format.

It was originally released for Xbox 360 and Playstation 3, whereas the PC version of the game arrived a few months later in the same year. It broke many records and was regarded as one of the best-selling video games ever, where Rockstar has officially sold over 25 million copies by 2013.

How To Download GTA 4 On Android Smartphones?

Though there are titles like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto III available for Android and iOS devices, the company is yet to port GTA 4 to the smartphone ecosystem.

Rockstar Games is highly unlike to port GTA 4 for Android or iOS platforms, as the PC version of the game is over 15GB, and even the most flagship smartphones will struggle while rendering the graphics-intensive game.

If Rockstar Games officially released a mobile version of GTA 4, then it will be available on their official site. Just like all their mobile releases, even GTA 4 will be made available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

So, if you see an article or a video that says you can download GTA 4 on your smartphone with a GTA 4 APK, then it is very likely to be a hoax site, and downloading data from a third-party to your smartphone might make your device vulnerable and those modified GTA 4 APKs could actually steal credit card details and other personal data from your smartphone.

How To Download GTA 4 On PC And Laptop?

If you have a PC or laptop, running on Windows 7 or newer Windows OS with at least 2GB graphics card, 4GB RAM, and a modern CPU, then your PC should be able to handle GTA 4 without any issue.

The PC version of the GTA 4 is around 15GB, so make sure you have at least 30GB of empty storage space on your PC. The game is currently available on platforms like Steam for a nominal price.

Though you can get a free copy of GTA 4 from torrent sites, we don't advise that method, as it is not only an illegal thing to do, but it can also harm your PC.

