Week 34, 2019, Launch Roundup: Xiaomi Mi A3, Lava Z93, LG K50S, Realme 5 Pro And More
Week 34's some trending smartphones and other gadgets have been listed below. You can see Vivo iQOO Pro which is a gaming phone available in both 4G and 5G variants. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC. A couple of Samsung's Note-series devices come with AMOLED Dynamic displays, and sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear.
Apart from premium and mid-range handsets, the list also has a feature phone from Nokia. You can also have a Realme Buds 2 wired headphone which is launched in India at Rs. 599. It comes with improved sound quality and a better design. The users can look for a couple of speakers which come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivities. These speakers also support Apple AirPlay 2 for Wi-Fi streaming from compatible devices.
Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Lava Z93 launched for Rs. 7,999
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano + microSD)
- Android 9 Pie
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with soft flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with 10W charging
Vivo iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G
- 6.41-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- 4G / 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4410mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30s
- 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Bose Home Speaker 300
Key Specs
- Room-rocking bass and 360-degree, lifelike sound in a compact size
- Voice control from the Google Assistant and Alexa built in with superior voice pickup from a noise-rejecting six-microphone array
- With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, play your favourite music services or anything from your phone or tablet
- Control comes easy with three different ways to manage what you hear: your voice, the Bose Music app or 6 one-touch presets on top of the speaker
- Use the Bose Music app for simple setup with detailed prompts
LG K50S
- 6.5-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-Wide sensor + 2MP depth sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
LG K40S
- 6.1-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-Wide sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery
Realme Buds 2 launched in India for Rs. 599
Key Specs
- 11 mm drivers
- Impedance: 32Ω, Sound Pressure Level: 106dB, Total Harmonic Distortion: ＜1% (1KHz, 1mW), Frequency Rate: 20-20,000Hz
- Rated Power: 3mW
- In-ear headphones
- In-line Remote
- 1.25m cable with enameled copper wire and kevlar fiber
- Copper-clad aluminum coil
- Weight: 13.5 g
Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ launched at Rs. 69,999
- Note10 - 6.3-inch FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 401ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Note10+ - 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 498ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor
- Note10 - 8GB RAM with 256GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Note10+ - 12GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Note10 - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP camera
- Note10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G (Note10+)
- Note10 - 3,500mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare
- Note10+ - 4,300mAh battery
Realme 5 Pro launched in India starting at Rs. 13,999
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Realme 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nokia 105 (2019) Dual SIM launched in India for Rs. 1,199
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM
- Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
- FM Radio, Torchlight
- Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh battery
