Week 34, 2019, Launch Roundup: Xiaomi Mi A3, Lava Z93, LG K50S, Realme 5 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 34's some trending smartphones and other gadgets have been listed below. You can see Vivo iQOO Pro which is a gaming phone available in both 4G and 5G variants. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC. A couple of Samsung's Note-series devices come with AMOLED Dynamic displays, and sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear.

Apart from premium and mid-range handsets, the list also has a feature phone from Nokia. You can also have a Realme Buds 2 wired headphone which is launched in India at Rs. 599. It comes with improved sound quality and a better design. The users can look for a couple of speakers which come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivities. These speakers also support Apple AirPlay 2 for Wi-Fi streaming from compatible devices.

Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999 Key Specs 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery Lava Z93 launched for Rs. 7,999 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano + microSD)

Android 9 Pie

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with soft flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with 10W charging Vivo iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory

12GB RAM with 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

4G / 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4410mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A50s Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A30s Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Bose Home Speaker 300 Key Specs Room-rocking bass and 360-degree, lifelike sound in a compact size

Voice control from the Google Assistant and Alexa built in with superior voice pickup from a noise-rejecting six-microphone array

With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, play your favourite music services or anything from your phone or tablet

Control comes easy with three different ways to manage what you hear: your voice, the Bose Music app or 6 one-touch presets on top of the speaker

Use the Bose Music app for simple setup with detailed prompts LG K50S Key Specs 6.5-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio FullVision display

2GHz Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-Wide sensor + 2MP depth sensor

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery LG K40S Key Specs 6.1-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio FullVision display

2GHz Octa-Core Processor

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-Wide sensor

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery Realme Buds 2 launched in India for Rs. 599 Key Specs 11 mm drivers

Impedance: 32Ω, Sound Pressure Level: 106dB, Total Harmonic Distortion: ＜1% (1KHz, 1mW), Frequency Rate: 20-20,000Hz

Rated Power: 3mW

In-ear headphones

In-line Remote

1.25m cable with enameled copper wire and kevlar fiber

Copper-clad aluminum coil

Weight: 13.5 g Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ launched at Rs. 69,999 Key Specs Note10 - 6.3-inch FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 401ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Note10+ - 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 498ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor

Note10 - 8GB RAM with 256GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Note10+ - 12GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Note10 - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP camera

Note10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G (Note10+)

Note10 - 3,500mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare

Note10+ - 4,300mAh battery Realme 5 Pro launched in India starting at Rs. 13,999 Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Realme 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Nokia 105 (2019) Dual SIM launched in India for Rs. 1,199 Key Specs 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)

FM Radio, Torchlight

Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh battery

