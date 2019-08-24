ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Week 34, 2019, Launch Roundup: Xiaomi Mi A3, Lava Z93, LG K50S, Realme 5 Pro And More

    By
    |

    Week 34's some trending smartphones and other gadgets have been listed below. You can see Vivo iQOO Pro which is a gaming phone available in both 4G and 5G variants. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC. A couple of Samsung's Note-series devices come with AMOLED Dynamic displays, and sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear.

    Week 34, 2019, Launch Roundup: Mi A3, Lava Z93, LG K50S And More

     

    Apart from premium and mid-range handsets, the list also has a feature phone from Nokia. You can also have a Realme Buds 2 wired headphone which is launched in India at Rs. 599. It comes with improved sound quality and a better design. The users can look for a couple of speakers which come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivities. These speakers also support Apple AirPlay 2 for Wi-Fi streaming from compatible devices.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999

    Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999

    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
    Lava Z93 launched for Rs. 7,999
     

    Lava Z93 launched for Rs. 7,999

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (Nano+Nano + microSD)
    • Android 9 Pie
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with soft flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with 10W charging
    Vivo iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G

    Vivo iQOO Pro and iQOO Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory
    • 12GB RAM with 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
    • 12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • 4G / 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4410mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A30s

    Samsung Galaxy A30s

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB RAM
    • 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Bose Home Speaker 300

    Bose Home Speaker 300

    Key Specs

    • Room-rocking bass and 360-degree, lifelike sound in a compact size
    • Voice control from the Google Assistant and Alexa built in with superior voice pickup from a noise-rejecting six-microphone array
    • With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, play your favourite music services or anything from your phone or tablet
    • Control comes easy with three different ways to manage what you hear: your voice, the Bose Music app or 6 one-touch presets on top of the speaker
    • Use the Bose Music app for simple setup with detailed prompts
    LG K50S

    LG K50S

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-Wide sensor + 2MP depth sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    LG K40S

    LG K40S

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Processor
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP Ultra-Wide sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,500mAh battery
    Realme Buds 2 launched in India for Rs. 599

    Realme Buds 2 launched in India for Rs. 599

    Key Specs

    • 11 mm drivers
    • Impedance: 32Ω, Sound Pressure Level: 106dB, Total Harmonic Distortion: ＜1% (1KHz, 1mW), Frequency Rate: 20-20,000Hz
    • Rated Power: 3mW
    • In-ear headphones
    • In-line Remote
    • 1.25m cable with enameled copper wire and kevlar fiber
    • Copper-clad aluminum coil
    • Weight: 13.5 g
    Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ launched at Rs. 69,999

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ launched at Rs. 69,999

    Key Specs

    • Note10 - 6.3-inch FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 401ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Note10+ - 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 498ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor
    • Note10 - 8GB RAM with 256GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • Note10+ - 12GB RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Note10 - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP camera
    • Note10+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G (Note10+)
    • Note10 - 3,500mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare
    • Note10+ - 4,300mAh battery
    Realme 5 Pro launched in India starting at Rs. 13,999

    Realme 5 Pro launched in India starting at Rs. 13,999

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Realme 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999

    Realme 5 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Nokia 105 (2019) Dual SIM launched in India for Rs. 1,199

    Nokia 105 (2019) Dual SIM launched in India for Rs. 1,199

    Key Specs

    • 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display
    • Nokia Series 30+ software platform
    • 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM
    • Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
    • FM Radio, Torchlight
    • Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
    • Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
    • 800mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue