20 Samsung QLED Televisions to support AMD FreeSync via a software update

Samsung's 2018 QLED televisions will support AMD FreeSync

    Samsung in partnership with AMD has announced 20 different TV QLED TV models ranging from 55-inch to 82-inches. These TVs have 4K HDR panels and now supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to enhance gaming and other multi-media consumption. These Televisions support up to 1000nits of brightness with a higher refresh rate.

    The FreeSync technology is developed by AMD, which works well with Xbox consoles and computers that run on AMD GPU. Currently, Xbox One S, Xbox One X supports FreeSync technology, if they are used with FreeSync certified displays like the Samsung QLED. FreeSync is a hardware plus software-based technology, which reduced the frame drop, lagging and screen tearing while gaming using a different set algorithm.

    FreeSync technology is also available for the already launched Samsung QLED Televisions with the model number NU8000 / NU8500 ranging from 55-inch to 82-inch. These televisions will receive a software update as a part of automatic gamer mode update starting from the 6th of June.

    Scott Herkelman, vice president, and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD said:

    Whether you're a console or PC gamer, playing on a PC display or your living room TV, Radeon FreeSyncTM technology powers exceptional stutter-free gaming experiences. We launched FreeSyncTM technology with a mission to end frame tearing and dropped frames, as well as improve the experience for gamers around the world. With Samsung's FreeSyncTM technology QLED TVs, extra smooth gameplay visuals have never been so accessible, and never in such a large and appealing format.

    Chu Jongsuk, senior vice president Samsung said:

    From the beginning, Samsung has embraced Radeon FreeSyncTM technology and the commitment from AMD to deliver technologies based on open standards that enhance the gaming experience. Our users demand the absolute best in visual quality, and that extends to smooth gaming low latency. We're thrilled to bring the power of Radeon FreeSyncTM technology to Samsung TVs for players around the world.

    Matthew Lapsen, general manager, Xbox Console Marketing said:

    AMD and Microsoft have a long history of innovation, collaborating on hardware and software to bring gamers the best possible experiences. With FreeSyncTM technology support for our Xbox One platform, AMD and Microsoft brought a critical gaming technology to a broader base of gamers. We're offering a whole new caliber of smooth-looking gameplay to players on Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

