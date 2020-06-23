Acer Predator Gaming Portfolio Announced At Next@Acer 2020 Event

Predator X25 Monitor

he Predator X25 Monitor is a 24.5-inch gaming monitor with FHD (1080p) resolution with a peak refresh rate of 360Hz. The monitor is NVIDIA G-SYNC certified and it offers features like AdaptiveLight that automatically adjusts the backlight of the display depending on the ambient room lighting.

It comes with a stand, offering -5 to -25 degree tilt, +/- 30-degree swivel, up to 4.7-inch height adjustment, and +/- 90-degree pivot. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Predator X25.

Predator XB3 Series Monitors

Under the Predator XB3 Series Monitors, the company has unveiled. A 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV, the 27-inch Predator XB273U GS, and Predator XB273U GX, plus the 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q GZ, offering up to 240Hz of refresh rate and up to native 4K resolution.

These monitors are HDR 400 certified and offer 0.5 ms (G to G) response time. Just like the Predator X25, the Predator XB3 Series Monitors also support Acer AdaptiveLight along with RGB LightSense, allowing users to customize the monitor.

These monitors will be available from July 2020 in select markets with a starting price of 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 30,000). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Predator XB3 Series Monitors in India.

Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop

The Predator Orion 9000 is a high-end custom gaming desktop from Acer. This model will be based on the ntel® Core™ i9 Extreme Edition processor with dual Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU. As per the storage, it can accept up to three 3.5-inch HDDs and two 2.5-inch SDDs with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hot-swap dock for SSD/HDDs.

The device comes with a custom triple 4.7-inch Predator FrostBlade that keeps the system cool even while running demanding games or software. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and comes with colorful RGB lighting. The Predator Orion 9000 will be available from September 2020 for a starting price of 20,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 2,01,000).

Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop

The Predator Orion 3000 is a mid-range gaming desktop based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU. This setup offers up to 64 GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 memory along with 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and two 3.5-inch SATA3 hard drives for additional storage expansion.

The entire system is cooled by a custom solution based on Predator FrostBlade. This model also offers custom RGB lighting with

Killer E2600 wireless model with support for Wi-Fi 6, offering gigabit-class internet download speeds. This version will be available in select markets from July 2020 with a starting price of 8,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 90,000).

Nitro 50 Entry-Level Gaming Desktop

Nitro 50 is an entry-level gaming desktop that would work for everyone. It can be configured with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 2060 Super GPU. As per the storage, the device offers 1TB SSD and dual 3TB HDD, offering a total storage space of 10TB with up to 64GB RAM.

This model also features a FrostBlade powered cooling system with a minimalistic design. The base model of this variant will sell for 4,599 Yuan (approx Rs. 46,000) and will be available from July 2020.

Predator Cestus 350 Mouse

The Predator Cestus 350 Mouse is a gaming mouse with up to 16,000 DPI and is powered by the Pixart 3335 optical sensor with up to eight programmable buttons. It supports wireless connectivity with a polling rate of 1 ms/1000 Hz for wireless and a polling rate of 0.5ms/2000 Hz for wired connections.

The Predator Cestus 350 will be available immediately in North America for a starting price of $124.99. For the asking price, this hybrid mouse looks like the one that every gamer wants to own.

Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM

The Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM is chair tailor-made for gamers. It comes with the OSIM V-Hand Massage Technology that can masseuse the neck and shoulder of the user. It is designed to decrease tension and offer optimized physical comfort while gaming.

This gaming chair is height adjustable and it can be reclined up to 145 degrees. Users can control the different aspects of the chair using the controllers located on the right-side arm. The exterior of the chair is made using PVC leather and it also has a built-in dual Bluetooth speaker setup. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM gaming chair.