Amazon Grand Gaming Days 2020: Amazing Deals On Gaming Laptops and Accessories

Asus TUF-R5

The Asus TUF-R5 is the first deal that caught our attention. This laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5-3550H CPU with the Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB DDR5 VRAM. It does packs in a 15.6-inch display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. This laptop usually sells for around Rs. 75,000 and under the Amazon Grand Gaming Days 2020 deal, the Asus TUF-R5 is available for just Rs. 54,990.

Along with the aforementioned specifications, this specific model offers 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD based storage that will reduce the device boot time and app load time by a huge margin. If you are in the market for a gaming laptop, especially under Rs. 60,000, then the Asus TUF-R5 is the device to get.

Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51

If you want a little more horsepower, then the Acer Nitro 7 AN715-51 15.6-inch gaming laptop is the one device that you should consider. For the asking price of Rs. 72,990, the laptop offers a 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is fueled by the Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU.

As per the storage, the laptop offers 256GB of SSD based storage and a 1TB HDD, which should be good enough to store all your games and software.

Lenovo Legion Y540

The Lenovo Legion Y540, which usually retails for over a lakh is now available for Rs. 62,990. This does not have a fancy higher refresh rate display. Instead, it packs in a solid 9th Gen Intel Core-i5 quad-core CPU with the Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU.

For storage, the laptop uses 128GB SSD for the operating system in addition to the 1TB HDD that lets users store movies and games within the laptop. The laptop has thin bezels and definitely looks modern and has the capability to handle most of the tasks.

LG Ultragear 24-Inch

Building a gaming PC and looking for a monitor that offers accurate color reproduction and higher-refresh-rate, then the LG Ultragrear 24-inch is the one that you should consider. It is a 24-inch QHD 2K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and can be overclocked up to 165Hz. This monitor offers a native response time of 1ms and a peak brightness of 350nits.

This monitor usually sells for Rs. 24,000 and under the Amazon Grand Gaming Days 2020, the gaming monitor is available for just Rs. 12,999. This monitor is AMD Freesync and Nvidia GSync certified, which will further enhance the gaming experience.

Sony PS4 1 TB Slim Console

Wanted to buy a new console that offers enough storage to include at least six to seven games, then the Sony PS4 Slim with 1TB storage is the console that you should consider, which is now available for just Rs. 26,490 and it also includes three games -- Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, and the God Of War.

Not just that, this is also a blue-ray player that is capable of playing movies at 4K resolution and users can also use apps like Netflix and Prime Videos to watch high-resolution content as well.

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console

If you are on the other side of the console gaming, then the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition is a good deal. It is a great 4K console that does not come with a Blueray player. For the asking price of Rs. 20,990 we don't complain about it either.

Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

If you are in the market, looking for a wireless gaming mouse then it really cannot get better than the Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming mouse. The wireless gaming mouse is now available for Rs. 2,499 and is a must-have accessory for every PC gamer.

ASUS AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) ATX Motherboard

If you are planning to build a gaming PC with an AMD CPU, then the ASUS AM4 TUF Gaming X570-Plus motherboard with a built-in Wi-Fi card is the motherboard that you should consider. It is also one of the first motherboards at this price range (Rs. 21,190) to offer PCIe 4.0 express lane support.

Ant Esports ICE-200TG Mid Tower Gaming Cabinet Computer case

Building a gaming PC is a lengthy process and one needs to have a proper case that has correct ventilation and should also look cool. The ICE-200TG Mid Tower gaming cabinet offers the same at just Rs. 2,649 and is our budget cabinet pick from Amazon Grand Gaming Days 2020.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 OC

Building a new gaming PC for 1080p gaming, then the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 OC GPU is a great graphics card, especially at Rs. 12,294. This GPU offers a 128-bit bus and comes with 4GB DDR5 video memory.

AMD RYZEN 5 3500 3RD Generation Desktop Processor

This is a tailor-made CPU for gaming PC that offers good performance and does not cost a bomb. The price is down from Rs. 20,500 to Rs. 11,060, which makes the AMD Ryzen 5 3500 an excellent six-core CPU based on the efficient Zen 2 architecture.

Redgear Manta MT21 Gaming Keyboard and Gaming Mouse Combo

This is a good pair of gaming mouse and keyboard for just Rs. 1,694. For the asking price, this is a steal deal and is best suited for entry-level gaming.

Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro Gaming WiFi Router

If you are serious about gaming, then the Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro is the router that you should consider. It currently retails for Rs. 23,999 and offers exceptional signal strength and offers a stable internet speed even if it is connected to multiple devices.

Redragon Capricorn P012 Large Gaming Mousepad

Did you know that a proper gaming mousepad can improve your gaming experience? With a price tag of Rs. 249, the Redragon Capricorn P012 large gaming mouse can be your next gaming accessory that looks classy and also has a positive effect on your gaming.

Crucial BX500 240GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch SSD

Taking a lot of time to load games? Then the storage device on your gaming PC might be at fault. Just upgrade to the Crucial BX500, which just costs Rs. 2,431 and rejuvenate your gaming PC.