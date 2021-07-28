AOC C32G2E Curved Gaming Monitor With HDR, 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched In India: What Makes It Special? News oi-Vivek

AOC has launched its very first product under the new branding AGON by AOC in India. The company has also confirmed to launch more gaming peripherals, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, and monitors under the same line-up. The AOC C32G2E is its latest high-end gaming monitor that offers features like a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and more.

AOC C32G2E Curved Gaming Monitor Specifications

As the name suggests, the latest gaming monitor from the AOC is a curved gaming monitor with 1500R curvature. This is a 31.5-inch 1080p product that uses a VA panel and offers consistency in color temperature. The AOC C32G2E has a thin-bezel design and has a dual-tone color scheme.

This is also a color-accurate panel, as it offers 120 percent sRGB color space coverage. It also supports HDR and is also a Vesa Certified Display. The company hasn't mentioned the peak brightness level of this monitor. Given the HDR certification, it is likely to offer at least 400 nits of brightness.

The monitor does offer features like low input lag and comes with a response time of 0.5m. This is also an AMD FreeSync certified monitor, which should further improve the gaming experience when paired with PCs running on the AMD GPU. The product also comes with a height-adjustable stand, which should give flexibility to the users.

As per the I/O, the monitor has dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone out port. The monitor does ship with 1.8 meters long HDMI and DisplayPort cable which supports the latest standard. Given this is just a 1080p monitor, not supporting the latest HDMI 2.1 should not be an issue, as an HDMI 2.0 can easily drive a 1080p panel at 165Hz.

AOC C32G2E Curved Gaming Monitor Pricing And Availability

The AOC C32G2E Curved Gaming Monitor retails for Rs. 44,990 and will be available via offline retail stores and online e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. If you are in the market for a premium curved gaming monitor with a high refresh rate and HDR support, then, the AOC C32G2E Curved Gaming Monitor does look like a great product, especially for those, who are into FPS gaming.

