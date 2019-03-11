Apex Legends bans 355,000 players for using hacks and cheats on PC version News oi-Karan Sharma Apex Legends goes very hard against hackers and cheaters, bans around 355,000 players for unfair gaming. All you need to know.

EA recently launched its Apex Legends free-to-play battle royal game to take on PUBG and Fortnite. And the response what they received from the gaming society was also very impressive. Now, the developers have proved that they are not going to tolerate any type of cheaters in the game. According to a recent report, it has been confirmed that Apex Legends has banned more than 355,000 players on PC for using hacks and violating the game rules.

Respawn is the company behind developing the game, and they are using Easy-Anti-Cheats on the PC version to discover players who are using hacking technics and cheats in the game to win.

"We'll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting [cheaters]," Game Spot quoted Respawn as saying. "We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players."

The developers have also confirmed that they are working on new anti-cheat measures which they can't disclose right now to anyone. It seems just like PUBG, Apex Legends developers are also going to be hard on hackers and cheaters.

"We're going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans," Respawn quoted in a report as saying. "Cheaters are crafty and we don't want them to see us coming."

According to the developers, they have started taking to the anti-cheat expert from EA as well as from outside to make the game more secure and fair for everyone. Respawn is also planning to introduce new reporting features in the game which will help players to report others for bad behaviour or if they spot someone playing unfairly.

Recently PUBG has also banned twelve professional players. The list also includes four professional players from the game's North American esports league. Back in December, it has banned around 30,000 players along with four professional players.