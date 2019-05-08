Apex Legends soon to arrive on Android and iOS platform News oi-Karan Sharma Apex Legends confirmed to arrive on the mobile platform soon. All you need to know.

EA released Apex Legends back in February this year to take on Fortnite and PUBG. Gradually the game become popular on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and now the company is bringing the game to the mobile platform also. Electronic Arts CEO, Andrew Wilson confirmed that the developers are working on the mobile version of the battle royale game.

"We are hugely excited about the future of Apex Legends ... Engagement is strong, and we have big plans for the Legends and the world they compete in," Wilson said. "We're in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded."

As we all know that smartphone gaming has gained a lot of momentum and EA know that there are more mobile players compare to PC and consoles. Mobile version will help EA making more money from the game.

"We're incredibly excited and humbled by the passion that fans around the world have for Apex Legends," Wilson said. "We're now very focused on delivering for this massive global community with long-term live service, including new seasons with more robust Battle Pass content, new legends, and exciting evolutions to the in-game environment."

Hope Apex Legends will also see the same success mobile platform what they witnessed on PC and Console gaming. The first details of the season 2 will be announced in June. Moreover, let' see what controversy Apex Legends will receive because we have seen a lot of cases of addiction, ban and much more.

