Battlefield V: Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture update enables smoother DXR Raytracing on RTX GPUs

Battlefield V is the first PC game to utilize the DXR ray tracing. The DRX ray tracing was enabled on Battlefield V on the 14th of November with a software update. With the latest Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture update, improves the overall performance of DRX Ray tracing on RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti GPU.

EA and DICE claim that the DRX ray tracing has been improved up to 50% on RTX GPUs for the Battlefield V, which results in smoother gameplay with higher frame rates on all RTX graphics cards including the most affordable Nvidia RTX 2070.

Nvidia claims that the following frame rates can be achieved with the latest Battlefield V patch

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti gamers will now be able to achieve 60+ FPS at 1440p resolution with DXR Raytraced Reflections set to Ultra quality.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 gamers will now be able to achieve 60+ FPS at 1440p resolution with DXR Raytraced Reflections set to Medium quality.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 gamers will now be able to achieve 60+ FPS at 1080p resolution with DXR Raytraced Reflections set to Medium quality.

Along with the frame-rate improvement, the latest patch of Battlefield V also improves the overall gameplay with stability improvements, especially when DRX ray tracing is enabled.

Here is the complete list of features that are enabled on Battlefield V with Overture update

Made stability improvements while running the game with DXR Ray Tracing on.

Improved performance of several components of the ray tracing implementation.

Improved ray tracing performance against foliage and vegetation.

Using frame buffer data, where applicable, to increase overall ray tracing quality.

Removed inactive geometry from ray traced scenes.

Fixed medium quality setting not applying correctly.