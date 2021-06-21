Just In
Battlegrounds Mobile India Sending User Data To China: Will It Get Banned Too?
Krafton recently gave early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, a PUBG Mobile doppelganger, which is expected to launch in the country soon. However, there is now a high chance that Battlegrounds Mobile India might get banned even before the official launch due to the same reason that halted PUBG Mobile operations from India.
According to a report from IGN India, Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending and receiving data from China Mobile Communications servers located in Beijing and it is also pinging to a Tencent server in Beijing. Besides, BGMI is also sending data from Android smartphones to servers located in the US, Mumbai, and Moscow.
An undisclosed source first hinted at this, and IGN India also confirms that they were able to reaffirm the same with the help of a data packet snipper app. The report also suggests that the game sent data to a China Mobile Communications Corporation server, which is a China state-owned company. Do note that, the early beta access was only available for Android devices and can't be accessed on iPhones or iPads.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Is PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
The only difference between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India is the color of blood. In BGMI the blood is green in color while PUBG Mobile has red-colored blood. Except for this difference, both games have exactly the same set of features, same maps, same controls, same costumes, and same arsenal.
PUBG Mobile was banned In India amongst the other Chinese apps due to the fact that it shared and stored user data in Chinese server. The comeback was recently announced with a brand new name and it was also told that Battlegrounds Mobile India has nothing to do with Tencent, which is again a Chinese entity and was directly launched by Krafton, a South Korean holding company.
Political Pressure To Ban Battlegrounds Mobile India
Even before the official launch, select politicians have shared their opinion that it is best to ban BGMI in India. This news clearly establishes the fact that BGMI still has connections with Chinese entity PUBG and is pinging data to a Chinese state-owned server might just be enough reasons to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India even before the official launch.
