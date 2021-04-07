Just In
Clash Of Clans Town Hall 14 Update Announced: What’s New For You?
Clash Of Clans, which is fondly known as CoC is gearing up for the biggest update of the year. Supercell has also announced that Town Hall 14 is also included in this update along with a slew of new upgrades for defenses, buildings, and trap levels.
Town hall 14 is designed with a jungle theme and ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs, which gives it a new look when compared to the previous town hall. It takes 20 days to upgrade from town hall 13 to town hall 14 and it requires 16 million gold as an upgrade cost.
When it comes to storage capacity, the town hall 14 can withhold 2 million gold, 2 million elixir, and 20 thousand dark elixir. Town hall 14 has a hit point of 8900, which makes it sturdy to stand against the army.
There is also a built-in Giga Inferno on town hall 14, which is upgradable to level 5. Even when town hall 14 is destroyed, it will drop a Poison Bomb which can damage and slow down the enemy attack.
Once town hall 14 is upgraded, it will offer 25 wall pieces, an air bomb, seeking air mine, a skeleton trap, a bomb, and a giant bomb. On top of that, it unlocks the hero levels and troop levels as follows.
- Barbarian King Level 80 → Iron Fist Level 16
- Archer Queen Level 80 → Royal Cloak Level 16
- Grand Warden Level 55 → Eternal Tome + Life Aura Level 11
- Royal Champion Level 30 → Seeking Shield Level 6
New Hero/Troop Levels
- Level 10 Barbarian
- Level 10 Archer
- Level 10 Wall Breaker
- Level 7 Healer
- Level 8 Baby Dragon
- Level 10 Minion
- Level 9 Valkyrie
- Level 6 Ice Golem
- Level 7 Clone
- Level 8 Poison
New Defense/Building/Trap Levels
- Level 12 Laboratory
- Level 10 Clan Castle
- Level 15 Gold Storage
- Level 15 Elixir Storage
- Level 9 Dark Elixir Storage
- Level 20 Cannon
- Level 13 Hidden Tesla
- Level 9 Bomb Tower
- Level 8 Inferno Tower
- Level 5 Eagle Artillery
- Level 3 Scattershot
- Level 10 Bomb
- Level 15 Wall
This update also brings in a few balanced changes to the older town halls, to balance out the entire game. The update will be available on both Android and iOS devices in the next few days.
