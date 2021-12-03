Cricket 22 Video Game: Things To Know Before Buying News oi-Vivek

Big Ant Studio has officially released the latest iteration of its cricket video game -- Cricket 22. This is a cross-platform title, which is currently available for devices like PC Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X gaming consoles.

Cricket 22 comes with new campaigns, which include series like Ashes and the Big Bash League. Despite Cricket 22 being one of the most well-made cricket video games, the game does not feature the Indian cricket team due to a licensing issue with BCCI.

Cricket 22 Price In India

The PC version of the Cricket 22 is available on various platforms such as Steam for a retail price of Rs. 2,999, which is much cheaper than most AAA titles, which usually cost over Rs. 4,000. Do note that, the predecessor of the Cricket 22 -- Cricket 19 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 672 on Steam.

Cricket 22 System Requirements

If you have a recently built gaming PC, then the device is likely to support Cricket 22 without any issue. Here are the official minimum and recommended system requirements of Cricket 22. This is also the first cricket video game to support real-time ray-tracing. Hence, to play this game at a high resolution and maximum quality, you need a modern gaming PC with support for ray-tracing.

Cricket 22 Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD Ryzen 3 or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260 / NVIDIA GTX 650Ti or equivalent, minimum 2GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45 GB available space

Cricket 22 Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2060 or higher

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45 GB available space

Cricket 22 PC Download | Cricket 22 Free Download

You can download Cricket 22 from various video game aggregators like Steam. Similarly, you might also find Cricket 22 cracked version online. However, we do not endorse downloading the cracked version of the Cricket 22 and recommend you to support the studio by purchasing the game.

As of now, there is no official way for the Cricket 22 free download. However, as mentioned before, you can now get Cricket 19 at a much lower price, which is also one of the best cricket video games.

