FAU-G Reviews: Ratings Drop As Gamers Complain And Compare With PUBG News oi-Sharmishte Datti

FAU-G launch brought in a fresh wave in the Indian gaming spectrum. The game debuted on January 26, syncing with the Indian Republic Day, and even earned a rating of 4.7 on Google Play. However, within a week of its launch, the ratings are suffering badly. It looks like negative reviews from PUBG fans have dropped FAU-G's rating drastically.

FAU-G Ratings Drop

Soon after the negative comments appeared on Google Play, the rating dropped to 3.0 stars. There are several comments on Google Play noting FAU-G isn't at par with PUBG Mobile. "For a game that was being hyped as a PUBG alternative, it's utterly lacking. There are no guns, only hand to hand fighting. You just need to spam attack and there is 0 skill involved," reads one of the reviews from a user.

Additionally, reviewers highlighted the poor mechanics, something that was outwardly on PUBG. While the graphics on FAU-G are decent, gamers complain of the lag when trying to move or turn, which in turn hinders the mechanism and movement of the game. "Need a lot of improvement in mechanics of the game. Character movement mostly crosses and side running along with backward running," another review reads.

To note, FAU-G is still in campaign mode and is in its infancy. This means users aren't able to do much with the game apart from moving along a straight line and taking down enemies with their bare hands. Gamers are also complaining of a lack of options to change the layout of controls and of course, lack of guns!

FAU-G Compared With PUBG

Most of the negative reviews on Google Play are in comparison with PUBG. However, FAU-G developers are noted early on that this wasn't a battle royale game and would be very different. Despite this, reviewers are highlighting that the game structure and mechanism aren't on par with PUBG Mobile.

What's even more interesting is that FAU-G is still among the top free games on Google Play in India. Now with these reviews from gamers, one can hope to see a couple of upgrades and improvements on FAU-G.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India