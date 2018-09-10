ENGLISH

Fortnite achieves 15 million installs on Android smartphones

Fortnite hits 15 million downloads on Android platform within the third week of release. All you need to know about the game.

    Fortnite in its initial stage was not made available for the Android smartphone, and then the game is also famous on Android platforms. Its just three weeks only and the sandbox survival game has achieved 15 million downloads threshold. 

    Epic games in it blog post acknowledged that the game has crossed 15 million downloads in three weeks. Around 23 million players have entered Fortnite's Android beta, while 15 million new players installed the game.

    Epic is also taking care of the malware threats and the company has already taken down unauthorised 'Fortnite for Android' websites and also charging action against fraud pop-up in the game. The company has already pulled down 47 unauthorised websites.

    Fortnite is still competing with PUBG Mobile which has recently crossed 10 million daily active users. Fortnite still has to fight a lot because PUBG has become one of the most popular smartphones game, but Fortnite is still leading in terms of overall revenue.

    "Google engineers also visited us on-site to profile and optimize Fortnite, helping us to identify key optimizations, a memory leak, and also to work out a solid frame pacing implementation for OpenGL on Android. The Android engineers at Google are very talented and passionate about making the Android ecosystem awesome for gaming and constantly improving it." reads the blog post.

    The company is also working with other partners like the ARM, Qualcomm, Imagination Technologies, Razer, HiSilicon, and many others to test and optimize Fortnite.

    Yesterday, we have reported that PUBG has announced India's biggest eSports Championship know as PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018. The company has partnered with Oppo India to conduct this mega tournament. The championship will start from September 26 and the finals will be held on October 21, 2018.

    The grand finals will be held in Bangalore. It has been widely reported that PUBG Mobile is India's most downloaded and played online game, and the competition will witness more than 1000 colleges from 30+ cities across the country. The most exciting part of the tournament is the prize poll of Rs 50,00,000.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
