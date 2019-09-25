ENGLISH

    Fortnite Players To Get New Map Soon

    Fortnite map has remained relatively the same for the past two years. Epic Games has introduced many changes like the large cube at the Borderlands-themed zone and a Western frontier for Fortnite, but the map has largely stayed the same, till now. Now, players are going to get a whole new map.

    New Fortnite Map Coming Soon

    A new Fortnite map is an exciting addition for players. However, it is still not clear if the new map will replace the present one or emerge as a new addition. The news was dug out by data miners who tweeted the possibility of whole new location sets that further indicated a new Fortnite map.

    Twitter and other social media platforms are spinning on the possibility of a new addition to the game. However, some of the tweets say that the map is a mess at the moment with an incoming meteor crashing into the game. Players say this type of chaos brings in new items indicating the arrival of a new map.

    Fortnite Competes With PUBG With New Map

    Fortnite faces competition from other gaming services like PUBG. While PUBG has introduced several maps over time, Fortnite has constantly edited the present map to uphold its players' interest. But now, it looks like Epic Games has decided to scrap it all and begin anew. The running Batman-themed season is going to end on October 6. Maybe a new map might pop up after this.

     

    The new Fortnite maps also indicate signs of destruction on the map that's present now. Does this mean it will be destroyed? It's hard to say at the moment. The new map info dug out by data miners comes under the title 'The End'. Plus, the extracted files also show Fortnite characters bidding goodbye to the battle bus. However, here The End and goodbyes could mean a new beginning with a new map!

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
