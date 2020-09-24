Free Fire BOOYAH Update Allows You To Play In Hindi And More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire BOOYAH update is here and brings with it many goodies. The BOOYAH update is available for all devices - Android and iOS. One of the key highlights of the update is bringing in support for native languages. In other words, you can play Garena Free Fire in Hindi from now on!

Apart from localizing the game, the BOOYAH update also introduces a few other features, including new content. The updated Free Fire will now allow gamers to explore the Clash Squad Rank Season 3, 'The Arena' island, Parafal assault rifle, and more.

Free Fire BOOYAH Update Features

Going into the details, the new Clash Squad Rank Season 3 players have a tough battle ahead if they wish to rank up to the Gold III or above. If succeeded, they can earn the powerful and highly-anticipated rifle - namely the Parafal assault rifle.

Free Fire claims that this rifle has extensive stopping power and an incredible range. Plus, the Parafal assault rifle also has a slow-firing time, which requires players to strategically plan before shooting. Some of the other introductions in the armory are a couple of grenades, which have also been enhanced.

Additionally, Free Fire has made some accommodation changes, where friends can hang out in 'The Training Grounds'. 'The Arcade' is also another place to hangout, allowing players to get close in the social zone. Another feature to check out is 'The Arena' spawn island, which is designed for those looking for more competition.

On the software side, the Free Fire BOOYAH update also makes it simpler for players to transfer their settings and HUD across multiple devices. The Free Fire Cloud allows users to upload, download, and overwrite the configuration in the settings menu. Gamers who have specific preferences will enjoy this feature as it gives them the scope to play set the game according to their taste.

Free Fire BOOYAH Update: What We Think

The BOOYAH update certainly brings in many new features. The introduction of native language like Hindi certainly gives the platform an edge over other battle royal games. With the ban on PUBG, Free Fire is the go-to game for many players (apart from COD Mobile). The Free Fire BOOYAH update further enhances the update and draws more players.

