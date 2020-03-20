Game Developers Conference Summer Event Dates Announced News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Game Developers Conference 2020 event dates have been announced. While most of the events for the year have either been canceled or moved to closed-door online events, GDC has announced that it would hold the event in August. Rebranded as GDC Summer, the event will take place from August 4 to 6.

GDC Summer Event In August

GDC announced that the event would be split between presentations, interviews, and a two-day show floor, set at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The show floor will be accessible from August 5 to 6. Presently, the registration of the event is yet to open, but a few details are available. We know that the early bird Conference Passes are available for $299. The Expo Passes will cost $99 and are the tickets for the show floor. But the prices are going to change after July 10.

Looking back, a lot of companies backed out the Game Developers Conference 2020 event. The organizers then decided to postpone the event in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. "Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time," GDC said on its official website.

As the organizers still intend to have the event later this year, it remains unclear if those who bought the ticket will get a refund.

Companies Back Out

A lot of companies backed out from participating in events and even conducting them. Microsoft was among the list of companies that announced it wouldn't participate in the GDC event due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It looks like Microsoft won't be participating now either.

"After a close review of guidance by global health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we've made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco," Microsoft said. This also includes the Xbox Preview Event.

