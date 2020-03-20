Just In
- 17 min ago Infinix Teases Upcoming Hot Series Smartphone With April 7 Launch
-
- 54 min ago Essential Smartphone Lineup Appears Online After Company Shuts Down
- 1 hr ago Oppo CPH2005 With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48MP Quad-Cameras Shows Up On Bluetooth SIG
- 1 hr ago Amazon Fab Phones Fest Starts On March 23: All Discounts And Deals On Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports Off the Course: Martial Arts, PS4 and nephew keeping golfer Rashid Khan busy
- Lifestyle World Down Syndrome Day 2020: Down Syndrome And Pregnancy
- Movies Amala Paul Gets Married To Singer Bhavinder Singh Amid Coronavirus Scare
- News Coronavirus: Social distancing seen outside Kerala liquor shops
- Finance Stock Exchanges, Banks To Remain Open In Mumbai Amid Shutdown
- Travel Perfect Summer Destinations To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Deliveries Started In India: Cheapest Electric SUV On Sale
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Game Developers Conference Summer Event Dates Announced
Game Developers Conference 2020 event dates have been announced. While most of the events for the year have either been canceled or moved to closed-door online events, GDC has announced that it would hold the event in August. Rebranded as GDC Summer, the event will take place from August 4 to 6.
GDC Summer Event In August
GDC announced that the event would be split between presentations, interviews, and a two-day show floor, set at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The show floor will be accessible from August 5 to 6. Presently, the registration of the event is yet to open, but a few details are available. We know that the early bird Conference Passes are available for $299. The Expo Passes will cost $99 and are the tickets for the show floor. But the prices are going to change after July 10.
Looking back, a lot of companies backed out the Game Developers Conference 2020 event. The organizers then decided to postpone the event in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. "Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time," GDC said on its official website.
As the organizers still intend to have the event later this year, it remains unclear if those who bought the ticket will get a refund.
Companies Back Out
A lot of companies backed out from participating in events and even conducting them. Microsoft was among the list of companies that announced it wouldn't participate in the GDC event due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It looks like Microsoft won't be participating now either.
"After a close review of guidance by global health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we've made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco," Microsoft said. This also includes the Xbox Preview Event.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
7,600
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
15,100