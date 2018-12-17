Gamer Connect 2018 Bengaluru: Where gamers meet pro gamers

Gamer Connect is an annual gaming event from Nvidia to showcase the latest technology to the end users in tier 1 and tier 2 cities across the country. The last chapter of the Gamer Connect 2018 was held in Bengaluru on the 15th of 16th of December.

What is Gamer Connect?

As mentioned before, the Gamer Connect is one of the biggest gaming events in India, which attracts more than 7000 gaming enthusiasts across the country. Unlike most of the e-sports events, there is no admission fee for the two-day e-sports extravaganza.

This is the platform where gaming enthusiasts can get their first-hand experience on the latest gaming hardware and accessories from the well-established brand like LG, Corsair, Logitech, Zotac, and more brand.

Users can check out the latest gaming titles with the best of the best hardware and software experience. This is also a place, where users can directly buy the hardware products from different vendors at a discounted price tag.

Gamers meet Pro Gamers

The Gamers Connect 2018 Bengaluru Edition created an opportunity to meet professional e-sports players and had workshops (for free) on how to become a professional e-sports player or a streamer. This was an opportunity especially for those who are planning to consider e-sports as a profession. We also witnessed the season 2 finale of the Overwatch game from India Lan Gamers by LXG.

RTX 2080 Ti, Battlefield V, custom RIGS and more

We experienced the best of the best PC hardware at the Gamer Connect 2018 Bengaluru, where we played the Battlefield V on a 144Hz refresh rate LG monitor powered by the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, the most powerful end-user GPU that anyone can buy on a liquid cooled system chambers for optimized performance.

We also saw a bunch of custom PC setups with different themes from PUBG, Thanos, to a super liquid cooled system with trendy RGB setup. Overall, the Gamer Connect 2018 Bengaluru Edition was a fun-filled experience, especially for PC gaming enthusiasts.