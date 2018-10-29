ENGLISH

GamingMonk, an esports platform raises Rs 4Cr fresh funds in second round of funding

GamingMonk was established in 2014

By

    GamingMonk is the one of the leading gaming, and esports platform from India has raised Rs 4 crore funds from Japan-based Incubate Fund, Rajan Anandan, VP, Google India & South East Asia and a clutch of other investors including Stellaris Ventures, Smile Group, AdvantEdge and Samir Khurana in the second round of funding.

    GamingMonk, an esports platform raises Rs 4Cr fresh funds

    Few facts about the GamingMonk

    GamingMonk since its inception in November 2014 has organised more than 200 competitive tournaments across the country with 35000 participants. The platform hosts tournaments on games such as PUBG, CS: GO, DOTA 2, FIFA game series, Call of Duty Series, Clash Royale and many more.

    The company started as an e-commerce marketplace for consoles, gaming titles and other accessories in November 2014, and now has become the one of the leading online esports company with a focus on building a community and provide authentic and relevant content to gamers.

    Abhay Sharma, Co-Founder of GamingMonk, said

    India is at the cusp of massive online gaming adoption with an exponential increase in players and funding in this sector. We are focussed on building a top-notch gaming experience for the esports enthusiasts and the community, in which players can thrive, improve their skills and become top competitors at an international level. The new infusion of funds comes at a right time that will help us achieve our vision of providing a smooth, transparent and credible gaming platform for all the players.

    Ashwin Haryani, Co-Founder of GamingMonk, said

    We want to focus on not just the enthusiast gamers but also build an ecosystem which brings more casual and semi-pro players on all three platforms - PC, console and mobile gaming. We are seeing a lot of interest from investors and are in discussions with some strategic players both in India and overseas for our next round of funding. A big announcement is expected in the coming few months.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:44 [IST]
